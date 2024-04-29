Clean Cooking Alliance Releases Digital Magazine Focused on Carbon Finance and Climate

"It's clear the voluntary carbon markets are a crucial mechanism for the rollout of clean cooking solutions to the 2.3 billion people that still need them." – Jules Kortenhorst, CEO of C-Quest Capital Post this

The magazine explores some of the challenges in expanding carbon finance for clean cooking; innovative efforts to bring more investors onto the scene; and new programs to strengthen the market's sustainability and transparency, including the CCA-led Clean Cooking and Climate Consortium and the Responsible Carbon Finance for Clean Cooking Initiative. This issue also delves into key methodological aspects of carbon crediting and features interviews with the leaders of two key organizations in the clean cooking carbon sector: C-Quest Capital and Gold Standard.

"It's clear the voluntary carbon markets are a crucial mechanism for the rollout of clean cooking solutions to the 2.3 billion people that still need them," says Jules Kortenhorst, CEO of C-Quest Capital. "In the short term, one of our top priorities will be working to enhance the quality, integrity, and transparency of carbon markets, including our own work and processes."

"Clean cooking is our largest portfolio of activities and one in which we take particular pride," says Margaret Kim, CEO of Gold Standard. "Throughout that time, we've pioneered best-in-class methodologies and supporting tools and continue to innovate – with our recent metered methodology setting new benchmarks… In clean cooking and carbon finance, the pursuit of excellence and adherence to best practices is a continuous journey."

"Through these articles, case studies, and interviews, we invite you to explore the innovative approaches and successful models driving progress in the realm of carbon finance for clean cooking," note Elisa Derby, CCA Senior Director of Climate Impacts and Standards, and Feisal Hussein, CCA Senior Director of Innovative Finance. "Together, let us seize the opportunities afforded by carbon finance to catalyze a clean cooking revolution and build a more equitable and sustainable future for all."

Around the world, 2.3 billion people are forced to rely on polluting open fires and inefficient stoves to cook their daily meals. Cooking this way releases 1 gigaton of carbon dioxide equivalent each year – as much as the emissions from aviation or shipping – as well as powerful climate pollutants like black carbon. It is also a driver of forest degradation, especially in southeast Asia and Africa, where over 50% of the woodfuel harvested is unsustainable. CCA and its many partners are dedicated to addressing this climate challenge by increasing carbon finance for clean cooking projects, among other activities, to ensure that clean cooking is part of the broader climate solution.

Click to read Vantage Point: Perspectives on Clean Cooking – Vol. 2

