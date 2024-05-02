Clean Cooking Alliance Releases Statement on New G7 Commitment to Clean Cooking

"The G7's support, which highlights clean cooking as a critical component of 'just, inclusive, and sustainable energy transitions,' underscores the urgency of addressing a global crisis that is too often overlooked and woefully underfunded." – Dymphna van der Lans, CCA CEO Post this

"It's now time to transform these commitments into action."

"Since its founding in 2010, the Clean Cooking Alliance has worked to ensure access to clean cooking to the billions of people who live without it. The G7 Communiqué provides a strong recognition of our efforts.

"We urge all G7 member states to back their commitments with the resources and action necessary to solve this crisis, which costs the global economy more than $2 trillion each year and is responsible for as much climate-harming emissions as the global aviation and shipping industries.

"The G7's clear support for clean cooking marks an important reminder for why access to clean cooking must be a global priority – and that governments must step in to provide the resources needed to solve it."

Learn more at cleancooking.org and read the G7 Communiqué here.

