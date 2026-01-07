Clean Energy Alliance and Luminia Launch Solar Plus Business Program to Expand Local Clean Energy and Reduce Costs for North County Businesses

"Partnering with CEA allows us to deploy our platform and experience so North County businesses can benefit from a simple, no upfront-cost program that lowers operating expenses and strengthens local resilience." – David Field, CEO and Co-Founder of Luminia Post this

Under CEA's Solar Plus Business program, commercial, industrial, municipal and school district properties may be eligible to host on-site solar and battery storage at no upfront cost and predictable energy rates, while the broader community gains increased grid reliability, lower emissions and local job creation. Designed to benefit both owner- and tenant-occupied properties, the program also offers an annual lease payment to the property owner for hosting the system.

"Our partnership with Luminia taps into one of the most underused resources for local clean energy — commercial properties — making it easier for North County businesses to participate in our clean energy transition," said CEA CEO Greg Wade. "This program is a win–win for the region: businesses save money and earn new lease income, residents gain a more resilient grid and we make meaningful progress toward our community's clean energy and climate goals."

Under the program structure, Luminia finances, installs, owns and maintains the solar-plus-storage and storage-only systems, while CEA purchases the power and delivers it to participating customers at a predictable rate, which appears directly on the customer's SDG&E bill, making participation seamless and accessible.

"For years, Luminia has been deeply committed to making solar and storage more accessible for commercial property owners," said David Field, CEO and Co-Founder of Luminia. "Partnering with CEA allows us to deploy our platform and experience so North County businesses can benefit from a simple, no upfront-cost program that lowers operating expenses and strengthens local resilience. We're excited to help deliver these benefits here and, over time, to other communities seeking practical local clean-energy solutions."

The program is available to commercial properties within CEA's member cities that meet baseline energy-use and site criteria. CEA and Luminia expect the initiative to deploy up to 160 megawatts of solar and 640 megawatt-hours of battery storage, supporting CEA's long-term goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2035 and complementing its broader portfolio of local renewable projects.

To learn more about the Solar Plus Business program, visit www.thecleanenergyalliance.org/SolarPlusBusiness or www.luminia.io/solar-plus-business.

About Clean Energy Alliance

Clean Energy Alliance (CEA) is a locally controlled, not-for-profit power provider serving over 255,000 customers in the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos, Solana Beach and Vista with a focus on sustainability, competitive rates and community reinvestment. CEA follows a community choice aggregation (CCA) model that allows local governments to purchase power to meet their community's electricity needs, offering an alternative to investor-owned utilities.For more information, visit https://thecleanenergyalliance.org/.

About Luminia

Headquartered in San Diego, Luminia is a renewable energy developer accelerating the transition to local commercial and community-based solar and energy storage. Luminia partners with businesses, property and portfolio owners, Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) and local communities to design, finance, build and operate distributed clean energy projects that deliver energy savings and lasting value. For more information, visit https://luminia.io.

Media Contact

Andrea Saxenhofer, Luminia, 1 (619)-504-2502, [email protected], www.luminia.io

