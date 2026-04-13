Clean Method Named to Financial Times' Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies List for 2026

"Clean Method isn't done growing. We can do a lot more, for a lot more businesses who want more out of their professional cleaning crews." Post this

"Being named to The Financial Times' list is certainly a milestone for us, and I'm grateful for the recognition," said Todd Galaida, Senior Director at Clean Method. "And while I'm personally proud of our success, I'll add that we don't intend to slow down. Clean Method isn't done growing. We can do a lot more, for a lot more businesses who want more out of their professional cleaning crews."

The FT's ranking is based primarily on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) data from fiscal years 2021–2024. Additional qualifying criteria include minimum revenue thresholds, organizational independence, and organic—rather than acquisition-driven—growth. From a pool of more than 1,000 evaluated companies across North, Central and South America, the FT selected a final list of 300. Clean Method ranked 164th overall and 11th in the Professional, Scientific and Technical Services category.

"Organic growth like we've experienced over the last several years wouldn't be possible without the hard work of everyone on our team—from the operations managers to our growing sales team to the crews in the field," Galaida added. "It's an exciting moment for the company, and we're going to keep the momentum going."

About Clean Method

Clean Method is a family-owned, non-franchised commercial cleaning services company headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Serving a growing base of customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast and beyond, the company offers a full range of professional cleaning solutions including janitorial, day porter and construction cleaning. Services are tailored to the specific needs of each customer, its particular industry, and its unique facility. For more information, visit www.cleanmethod.com.

Media Contact

Maura Feltault

Director, Clean Method

[email protected]

844-256-6843

Media Contact

Maura Feltault, Clean Method, 1 844-256-6843, [email protected], https://cleanmethod.com/

SOURCE Clean Method