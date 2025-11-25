Clean Never Looked So Good: goodwipes Goes Bolder and Cheekier with Vibrant Rebrand

"Everything we're doing is designed to be conversation-starting, scroll-stopping, and shelf-popping, because we genuinely believe butt wipes change lives," said Meredith Diehn, SVP of Marketing at goodwipes. Post this

Designed to be proudly displayed—not tucked away—the refresh captures goodwipes' true spirit in every detail, featuring color-washed, display-worthy packaging that's made to be seen and enjoyed. A refined, single-line logo brings an instantly recognizable and more cohesive brand presence, while the tongue-in-cheek on-pack copy embodies goodwipes' playful, authentic personality and signature taboo-breaking tone.

"With this next chapter, it's not just about a prettier pack—it's about redefining what clean means today," said Meredith Diehn, SVP of Marketing at goodwipes. "We've spent the past year crafting this next phase of the brand to better serve our community and welcome more people into the world of flushable wipes. Everything we're doing is designed to be conversation-starting, scroll-stopping, and shelf-popping, because we genuinely believe butt wipes change lives."

A Brand Experience That Lives Beyond the Bathroom

To bring the new look to life, goodwipes has begun rolling out a full suite of marketing activations, all designed to showcase the brand's take on how to make clean feel fun, fresh, and unmissable:

Out-Of-Home Campaign: Bare booties on billboards and mobile trucks coupled with cheeky lines like "Butt Wipes Change Lives."

Experiential Pop-Ups: The Porta Palace, goodwipes' buzzed-about luxury bathroom on wheels, received a rewrap, with each stall representing a unique color/scent story.

NYC Marathon Activation: goodwipes took to the streets and skies, from handing out wipes to runners to an aerial advertisement flyover above the Staten Island starting line, encouraging runners to "Run Like You've Already Pooped."

Website Refresh: A new digital home that's bold, clean, and confident.

TikTok Shop: A new sales channel to expand the brand's digital footprint and meet consumers where they are.

Interior Design Collaboration: Where Fun Meets Function

As the launch kicks off, goodwipes is teaming up with renowned interior designer Sasha Bikoff to transform the everyday bathroom experience, showing that even the most practical items can tell a story. Bikoff will share styling tips and inspiration for incorporating functional products into spaces that reflect personality, color, and a bold point of view—because people aren't hiding their personal care products anymore; they're curating them like art.

"goodwipes has always been a staple in my home, and this rebrand is brilliant," said Sasha Bikoff. "The new look reflects current interior design trends—bold, playful, and self-expressive. I love when packaging is chic enough to be displayed rather than hidden away. It's clever design with a little tongue-in-cheek humor—fun and function at its finest."

From Startup to Industry Standout

What began as a scrappy startup with a simple mission—to help people feel fresh and clean anytime, anywhere—has grown into one of the fastest-rising brands in personal care. Today, goodwipes is the fastest-growing brand in an already high-growth flushable wipes category, which is expanding at three times the rate of traditional dry paper. Outpacing the category by 4x, the brand has built a loyal fan base through transparency, relatability, and unparalleled retail presence that's turning a once-taboo product into a proud personal care essential.

Spot goodwipes' new look on Amazon and the brand's website, and on shelves in more than 11,000 retail locations in all 50 states, including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway/Albertsons.

About goodwipes

goodwipes is dedicated to transforming your hygiene routine through innovative, eco-friendly products. Founded in 2013 by friends Charlie Siciak and Sam Nebel, goodwipes specializes in a range of sensitive-skin friendly personal care products, including flushable wipes, feminine hygiene wipes, and feminine wash.

goodwipes elevates everyday hygiene with premium, actually flushable wipes that deliver a confident clean that no dry toilet paper can match. Infused with soothing botanicals like aloe, vitamin E, and chamomile, goodwipes are gentle enough for sensitive skin yet powerful enough to leave you feeling fresh, confident, and completely clean. Free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and dyes, goodwipes is here to do a little bit of good every day by making you feel good.

goodwipes is committed to sustainability and responsible consumer education, as evidenced by its membership in the Responsible Flushing Alliance and Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry.

For more information about our products and initiatives, please visit goodwipes.com.

