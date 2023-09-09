Clean Power Alliance Board of Directors Approves Six Power Purchase Agreements for its Power Share Program

"We're proud to be out front in offering this important program which helps ensure income doesn't become a barrier to participating in making Southern California communities more sustainable," said Ted Bardacke, CEO of Clean Power Alliance. Tweet this

CPA's Power Share program is comprised of two California Public Utilities Commission-approved programs: the Disadvantaged Community Green Tariff (DAC-GT) program and the Community Solar Green Tariff (CSGT) program, which are jointly marketed as Power Share. Under these two programs, CPA purchases energy from small-scale renewable energy projects located within Disadvantaged Communities (DACs), to provide 100% renewable energy to eligible low-income customers at reduced rates.

CPA has a total allocation of 15.56 MW under its Power Share program. This is enough energy to provide approximately 7,600 income-qualified customers, located within disadvantaged communities, with locally generated renewable energy. CPA currently has approximately 6,200 eligible low-income customers enrolled in the program.

"We are delighted to continue our work with CPA. Our partnership provides clean, renewable energy to the Southern California communities where we operate," said Vibhu Kaushik, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Energy, Utilities, and Storage at Prologis. "Prologis is committed to building a sustainable future, and these projects are a key piece of that puzzle."

Under the CSGT program, the community sponsor of a site receives 25% of the project's output as well as a 20% bill discount for the associated energy. The community sponsor assists with customer enrollment and ensures project development is consistent with community priorities.

All six of the newly approved Power Share projects are expected to come online in mid-2025. These projects will be located within the cities of Carson and Commerce. The City of Carson serves as the community sponsor for two CSGT projects.

"The installation of the solar panels is an inspiration to the residents of Carson to know that we are reducing our carbon footprint and that we are creating a cleaner environment," said Cedric Hicks, City of Carson Councilmember and member of CPA's Board of Directors.

Power Share projects under the CSGT program with solar developer Pivot Energy, which were approved by CPA's Board of Directors in December 2022, are expected to come online at the end of this year and serve approximately 340 customers within the Bassett-Avocado Heights neighborhood of unincorporated Los Angeles County. The Bassett Unified School District serves as the community sponsor for these community solar projects.

To learn more about CPA's Power Share program visit cleanpoweralliance.org/power-share. Information is available in English, Chinese, and Spanish.

About Clean Power Alliance

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and leads the nation in serving the most customers with 100% renewable energy. CPA serves approximately three million people via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. To view CPA's 2022 Impact Report, click here. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate. With approximately 1.2 billion square feet in 19 countries, Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers. Notably, 2.8% of the world's annual GDP passes through Prologis buildings. With a long record of building modern and sustainable buildings, Prologis has set an ambitious goal to achieve net zero emissions across its value chain by 2040. Prologis is proud to be ranked #2 in on-site solar capacity in the United States.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Nelson

Prologis

mailto:@[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ Mail to Jennifer Nelson]

415-733-9409

Media Contact

Joseph Cabral, Clean Power Alliance, 213-442-8109, [email protected], http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org

SOURCE Clean Power Alliance