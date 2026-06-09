Clean Simple Eats Launches Hottest Trend in Protein - Clear Protein Soda - with OnoSweet® at Costco

Clean Simple Eats' Frosted Lemonade Clear Protein Soda has launched at Costco with CSI's patented OnoSweet® sweetener, bringing one of protein's hottest trends into a crisp, fruity RTD made for summer. With 20 grams of protein, zero sugar and 90 calories per can, the sparkling clear protein drink gives consumers a lighter, more refreshing way to get protein without reaching for another shaker bottle.

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading ingredient house supplying science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, has partnered with Clean Simple Eats to launch Clear Protein Soda at Costco with CSI's patented OnoSweet® sweetener.

Clean Simple Eats' (CSE) Clear Protein Soda brings the hottest trend in protein into a sparkling RTD format. Made with 20 grams of grass-fed whey protein isolate, zero sugar and 90 calories per can, the sparkling clear protein drink gives consumers a lighter, brighter way to add protein into the day without reaching for a shaker bottle.

CSE's Clear Protein Soda is Frosted Lemonade flavor, which offers the kind of drinking experience that brings protein into sunny summer moments that call for something light, refreshing and easy to drink.

The clear protein category is gaining momentum because it changes the protein experience. Clear whey drinks are crisp, refreshing and easier to sip throughout the day, giving consumers a lighter way to get more protein. Sales data show clear protein beverages are a fast-growing RTD trend, with high-protein beverage launches continuing to climb. Clear proteins help brands create lighter, fruit-forward protein drinks versus the creamy chocolate and vanilla experience of traditional protein formats.

For CSE, that momentum now meets the scale of Costco. The Frosted Lemonade Clear Protein Soda launch gives Costco shoppers a convenient, high-protein RTD that is closer to a fun sparkling drink than a shaker-bottle routine.

OnoSweet® helps make that clean, drinkable experience possible. The patented natural sweetener supports a clean, smooth sweetness profile without sugar, sucralose or stevia, giving CSE's RTD a clean-label sweetness solution built for consumers who want better-tasting functional beverages without the bitter aftertaste often associated with traditional natural sweeteners.

"Clean Simple Eats has taken the protein category to another level through taste and consumer delight. CSE's clear protein soda is light, refreshing and just in time for summer. We couldn't be happier with the OnoSweet® and CSE collaboration!", said Matt Titlow, CEO of Compound Solutions.

OnoSweet® is a patented, natural, zero-calorie sweetener made from a fermented rice source. It is stevia-free and not derived from the stevia plant, delivering clean sweetness without bitterness or lingering aftertaste while supporting modern clean-label and sustainability expectations.

About Compound Solutions, Inc.

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399886, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.