Clean Up Duplicate Records in Your CRM at No Extra Cost with Nutshell CRM

By making duplicate detection and merging simple and affordable, we help customers save hours of cleanup at no extra cost. Post this

Nutshell has always supported duplicate detection; where Nutshell will automatically identify records that seem to match (looking at fields like name, email, etc.) and make a suggestion to merge them into one, unified contact record.

Nutshell also supports duplicate detection when importing new data. It can be frustrating to have to revert an import because you accidentally created 500 new contacts that already existed.

The latest duplicate record management feature added to Nutshell is the ability to handle de-duplicating and merging your Person records and your Company records in bulk. This feature is limited to Account Admins.

Bulk de-duplication for People records works on your behalf by finding ALL potential duplicates that may have the same name, email, and/or phone number. Finding duplicate Company records works the same way, except by Company name instead of Person name.

Once you set your filters, you have two options on how manage your duplicates:

Option 1: You can review each duplicate case one-by-one. Nutshell may report that there are 4 contact records that could all be merged into one. Review the case and either merge those records together or keep them separate.

Option 2: If you end up having over 100 potential duplicate cases (or more), you can choose to accept Nutshell's suggestions and merge all of your duplicate cases with 1 button click.

Keeping your CRM data up-to-date is non-negotiable, but it usually becomes a time-intensive and/or cost-intensive effort to keep records accurate. Nutshell solves both of these problems by providing the ability to merge all duplicates with one click and by making it available on our entry-level plan.

"Clean, unified data is the foundation for every high-performing team," said Chris Cain, VP of Product Development at Nutshell. "By making duplicate detection and merging simple and affordable, we help customers save hours of cleanup at no extra cost."

If you're currently swimming in less-than-ideal data, start a free trial at https://app.nutshell.com/signup to explore our bulk de-duplication and the rest of our features.

Media Contact

Will Gordon, Nutshell, 1 734-250-9000, [email protected], https://www.nutshell.com

SOURCE Nutshell