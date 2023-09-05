CleanCapital selects Dock Energy Inc. to manage clean energy technology platform

Dock offers a unified software and services platform that simplifies finance transactions and business operations.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CleanCapital, a diversified clean energy company focused on middle-market solar and storage, today announced it has selected Dock Energy Inc., an innovative climate technology start-up, to own and manage its clean energy transaction and asset management technology platform. Formerly incubated at CleanCapital, the updated platform will now be marketed as Dock.energy and further developed by the Dock team.

The Dock platform was originally conceived by CleanCapital in 2018, designed by its visionary founders to streamline clean energy transactions and simplify project development and asset management processes. The platform has been utilized to complete more than $1 billion in transactions involving over 1,300 users to date.

"Since its inception, CleanCapital has been fully committed to advancing the clean energy transition. Founded in 2015 as a technology-centric investment platform, we developed the proprietary technology we needed to efficiently diligence and manage clean energy assets. Since then, we have leveraged that technology to become one of the nation's top ten commercial solar asset owners," remarked Thomas Byrne, CEO and Co-Founder of CleanCapital. "Given the Dock team's expertise and sophisticated approach to the needs of the market we believe the reception to the platform will be very positive."

Dock Energy offers a comprehensive solution for managing and investing in renewable energy assets. Its unique capabilities and automations will accelerate workflows, facilitating seamless operations for developers, asset owners, investors, banks, insurance brokers, risk managers, service providers, and advisors. Dock will improve the buying and selling experience for all stakeholders and provide an intelligent operating system for renewable energy.

"We are thrilled to launch Dock Energy Inc. for the entire renewable energy industry to help developers and asset owners to reduce costs with smart software tools," said CEO and Co-Founder Jürgen Altziebler. "Dock is already a trusted platform for the more than 250 industry-leading companies that have conducted transactions on it to date. We look forward to deepening our relationships with our customers and partners to advance the clean energy transition and are thankful for the support of CleanCapital."

The launch of the Dock.energy software and services platform is representative of dual growing trends in the clean energy industry: increasing investment in both clean energy and climate technology. According to the IEA, renewable power investments in 2022 hit $596 billion, and in 2023 that number is currently at a new peak of $659 billion. ACORE's 2023 outlook noted that 84% of investors plan to increase their renewable energy investment by 5% or more, in part because of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Additionally, an August Bank of America Global Research report found that private investment into climate tech startups is likely to surpass IRA funding, particularly as investors feel secure in a growing market for such technologies.

About CleanCapital

CleanCapital is a diversified clean energy company focused on the middle-market solar and storage industry. Mission-driven to mitigate the climate crisis, CleanCapital leads the energy transition with strategic investments in early-stage, new construction, and operating renewables projects and development partners. To date, the company has invested $1 billion in projects and companies, including the acquisition of BQ Energy, a national leader in landfill and brownfield renewable energy development. The company has successfully acquired and managed over 230 operating and new construction projects in 26 states and one U.S. territory, totaling 460 MW. More information about CleanCapital can be found at https://cleancapital.com/.

