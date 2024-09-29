Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC Announces the Relocation & Expansion of Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics

CTG, LLC is excited to announce the relocation and expansion of its Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics division to Cincinnati, OH to further advance the operations and accelerate the growth of the company. With a laser focus on providing a best-in-class customer experience, this expansion will allow Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics to engage and share resources with two of its sister companies, Ransohoff and Cortex Engineered Solutions, both located in the Greater Cincinnati area.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CTG, LLC, a privately held US-based leader in parts washer technology and custom engineered machinery, announced today the relocation and expansion of its Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics division to Cincinnati, OH to further advance the operations and accelerate the growth of the company. Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics is a global provider of both industrial and precision ultrasonic cleaning technology.

This expansion will provide Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics with additional resources, allowing it to grow its engineering and manufacturing capabilities. With a laser focus on providing a best-in-class customer experience and being its customer's first choice, this expansion will give Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics the opportunity to engage and share resources with two other US based divisions of CTG, Ransohoff and Cortex Engineered Solutions, both located in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Cleaning Technologies Group CEO, Barney Bosse, states, "The decision to move our operations to Cincinnati was carefully considered. We greatly appreciate the history of Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics in Jamestown, NY and the employees who've worked there for many years. This operations move to Cincinnati will enable us to improve our global customer experience with the industry leading Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonic technologies."

Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics will maintain a sales and service office in Jamestown, NY where in-house service work, research and development and part sales activities will continue to be handled. The transition of operations will take place throughout the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC is a world leader in providing innovative cleaning and waste minimization technologies to precision and industrial manufacturing markets. CTG is comprised of Ransohoff, Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics, Cortex Engineered Solutions and CTG Asia. CTG, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of NM Group Global, LLC.

NM Group Global LLC is a holding company for a growing group of manufacturing firms with a global reach for sourcing and marketing. Founded in 2002 with the purchase of National Machinery LLC, the original holding company, and world leader in the development and manufacture of cold forming machines, process technology, and aftermarket services. National Machinery, founded in 1874, is headquartered in Tiffin, Ohio with service centers and sales offices throughout the world.

Media Contact

Dave Melton, CTG, LLC, 1 800-248-9274, [email protected], ctgclean.com

SOURCE CTG, LLC