CleanNet of BWI Expands Commercial, Office & Industrial Cleaning In Baltimore, D.C. & Northern VA

CleanNet of BWI, Virginia provides comprehensive commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services for businesses in Vienna, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and throughout Northern Virginia. With flexible programs and detail-oriented teams, CleanNet helps businesses across industries maintain clean, safe, and welcoming environments.

VIENNA, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CleanNet of BWI, Virginia is expanding its commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services to meet the growing needs of businesses across Vienna, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Northern Virginia. With demand for healthier, more efficient workplaces on the rise, the company is enhancing its offerings to deliver dependable cleaning solutions that help organizations maintain safe, productive environments.

CleanNet of BWI, Virginia provides a wide range of professional services, including daily office cleaning, detailed floor and carpet care, disinfecting and sanitation programs, window cleaning, and exterior services such as pressure washing. Each plan is customized to address the unique needs of different industries, whether it's a government office in D.C., a healthcare facility in Baltimore, or a corporate headquarters in Northern Virginia.

"Businesses in the BWI corridor and throughout Northern Virginia and D.C. expect consistent, professional cleaning support that aligns with their high standards," said a spokesperson for CleanNet of BWI, Virginia. "Our expanded services allow us to partner with more organizations to help protect employees, impress clients, and keep facilities operating at their best."

By maintaining a strong local presence in Vienna with an office at 8300 Boone Blvd #500, Vienna, VA 22182, CleanNet of BWI, Virginia combines proven cleaning practices with dedicated services to regional businesses. The company's well-trained teams are experienced in handling everything from small office settings to large industrial facilities, ensuring every client receives professional, reliable care.

For more information about CleanNet of BWI, Virginia's commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services or to schedule a consultation, call 703-714-9522.

Media Contact

CleanNet of BWI, Virginia Media Relations, CleanNet of BWI, Virginia, 1 (703) 714-9522, [email protected], https://cleannetbwi.com/

SOURCE CleanNet of BWI, Virginia