CleanNet of Charlotte Expands Commercial, Office & Industrial Cleaning Services Across North Carolina

CleanNet of Charlotte delivers reliable commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services throughout Charlotte and across North Carolina. Offering flexible, scalable programs and trained cleaning teams, the company helps businesses maintain clean, safe, and productive workplaces.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CleanNet of Charlotte is expanding its commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services to meet the growing demand for professional cleaning solutions in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina. With businesses across the region seeking reliable and consistent cleaning support, the company is extending its reach to deliver customized programs that enhance workplace safety, appearance, and efficiency.

CleanNet of Charlotte provides a full suite of cleaning solutions, from daily janitorial services to specialized offerings such as floor and carpet care, pressure washing, window cleaning, and sanitation programs. Each service is designed to support the needs of Charlotte's diverse business community, including corporate offices, healthcare facilities, schools, warehouses, and fitness centers.

"Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Southeast, and local businesses deserve cleaning services that match their pace," said a spokesperson for CleanNet of Charlotte. "Our expanded services allow us to partner with organizations of every size to create safe, professional, and welcoming environments for employees and clients alike."

Based in Charlotte, the commercial cleaning company combines proven systems with a local, customer-first approach. CleanNet of Charlotte emphasizes flexibility, quality control, and consistency, ensuring that businesses receive dependable results whether they operate a single office or a large-scale facility.

For more information about CleanNet of Charlotte's commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services or to request a consultation, call (704) 837-8304 or visit our office at 205 Regency Executive Park Dr Suite 306, Charlotte, NC 28217.

