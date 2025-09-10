CleanNet of Cleveland Expands Commercial, Office & Industrial Cleaning Services Across Ohio

CleanNet of Cleveland provides reliable commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services throughout Ohio. With flexible, customizable programs and highly trained staff, the company helps businesses across the state—from major metropolitan areas to local communities—maintain clean, safe, and productive environments.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CleanNet of Cleveland is expanding its commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services to businesses across the entire state of Ohio. Based in Independence and serving the Greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio region, the company now delivers statewide coverage, helping organizations of all sizes maintain safe, professional, and welcoming environments.

CleanNet of Cleveland offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to the unique needs of Ohio's business community. These include daily janitorial programs, detailed floor and carpet care, sanitation and disinfecting services, window and glass cleaning, and pressure washing. With scalable programs, CleanNet serves businesses ranging from small offices and retail spaces to large warehouses, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and manufacturing plants. We are highly specialized in commercial cleaning services for businesses of every type.

"Ohio businesses need reliable cleaning services that can adapt to their specific industries and locations," said a spokesperson for CleanNet of Cleveland. "Our expansion allows us to support clients not just in Cleveland or Northeast Ohio, but across the entire state, with flexible solutions that ensure cleaner, healthier workplaces."

By combining proven cleaning practices with a strong local presence, CleanNet of Cleveland is positioned to meet the needs of organizations from Columbus and Cincinnati to Toledo and Akron. The company's well-trained teams deliver consistent results backed by professional oversight and a commitment to client satisfaction.

For more information about CleanNet of Cleveland's statewide commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services or to schedule a consultation, call (216) 674-1979 or visit our office at 6500 Rockside Rd Suite 395, Independence, OH 44131.

