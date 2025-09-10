CleanNet of Miami Expands Commercial, Office & Industrial Cleaning Services Across South Florida

CleanNet of Miami provides commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services throughout South Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and surrounding areas. By offering flexible, reliable, and detail-oriented programs, the company supports businesses of every size in maintaining clean, safe, and productive environments.

FORT LAUDERDALE. Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CleanNet of Miami is proud to announce the expansion of its professional cleaning services across South Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and the surrounding communities. With a growing business landscape in the region, the company is extending its reach to provide customized commercial, office, and industrial cleaning programs that help businesses operate in safe, spotless, and welcoming environments.

CleanNet of Miami delivers comprehensive services that go beyond routine commercial cleaning. Businesses can benefit from daily janitorial support, specialized floor and carpet care, pressure washing, window and glass cleaning, and detailed sanitation programs. Each solution is designed to match the unique needs of South Florida industries, from corporate offices and retail spaces to warehouses, medical facilities, and educational institutions.

"South Florida is one of the most dynamic markets in the country, and businesses here require cleaning services that keep up with their fast-paced needs," said a spokesperson for CleanNet of Miami. "Our expanded services allow us to partner with more organizations to ensure their workspaces are clean, compliant, and ready to make a strong impression."

Located in Fort Lauderdale at 1000 Corporate Dr Suite 360, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334, CleanNet of Miami combines proven cleaning methods with a local, customer-focused approach. With well-trained staff and flexible service programs, the company ensures consistent results for businesses throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

For more information about CleanNet of Miami's commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services or to request a consultation, call us at (954) 938-7350.

