CleanNet of New Jersey Expands Services For Commercial, Office & Industrial Cleaning

CleanNet of New Jersey is expanding its professional cleaning services to meet the growing needs of businesses across the state. From offices to warehouses and industrial facilities, the company now offers a wider range of solutions designed to keep workplaces safe, clean, and welcoming.

CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CleanNet of New Jersey is proud to announce the expansion of its services to better meet the growing demand for professional cleaning solutions throughout the state of New Jersey. Their service areas include Union County, Essex County, Passaic County, Somerset County and many more counties and surrounding cities. Specializing in commercial, office, and industrial cleaning, the company is extending its reach and service offerings to serve a wider range of businesses across the state and throughout its service areas.

CleanNet of New Jersey provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to keep businesses and facilities spotless, safe, and welcoming. In addition to daily commercial cleaning solutions, clients benefit from specialized solutions such as detailed floor and carpet care, window and glass cleaning, pressure washing, and much more. By offering flexible daytime and nighttime schedules and fully scalable programs, CleanNet ensures that businesses of every size – from small offices to large industrial facilities – receive tailored cleaning strategies to fit their needs.

"As more companies throughout New Jersey look for reliable partners to maintain healthier work environments, we're excited to expand our services and deliver even greater value to our clients," said Nelson Valdes, Director of Sales & Operations of CleanNet of New Jersey. "Our team is committed to helping businesses present their best image while also supporting the health and productivity of their employees and customers."

With its headquarters in Cranford, CleanNet of New Jersey combines national standards with a local, hands-on approach. By investing in well-trained cleaning crews and maintaining a focus on consistency, the company continues to build long-term partnerships with businesses across industries, including corporate offices, medical facilities, warehouses, schools, gyms, dealerships, and more.

For more information about CleanNet's commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services or to request a free consultation from our commercial office & industrial cleaning company, call (908) 276-4200 today. You may also visit us on Google here.

More About CleanNet of New Jersey

CleanNet delivers high-quality commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services throughout Union County and surrounding communities in New Jersey. CleanNet blends national expertise with a community-focused approach, providing customized cleaning programs that meet the unique needs of local businesses.

CleanNet of New Jersey

20 Commerce Dr #126

Cranford, NJ 07016

Phone: (908) 276-4200

Website: https://cleannetnj.com

Media Contact

Nelson Valdes, Director of Sales & Operations, CleanNet of New Jersey, 1 (908) 276-4200, [email protected], https://cleannetnj.com/

SOURCE CleanNet of New Jersey