CleanNet of Pennsylvania Expands Commercial, Office & Industrial Cleaning Services Across the State

CleanNet of Pennsylvania provides professional commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services for businesses across the state. With customizable programs and highly trained staff, the company helps organizations maintain clean, safe, and productive workplaces, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia and beyond.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CleanNet of Pennsylvania is expanding its commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services to businesses across the state of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Pittsburgh and serving Western Pennsylvania, the company now provides comprehensive cleaning solutions statewide, helping organizations create safer, cleaner, and more welcoming environments.

CleanNet of Pennsylvania offers a wide range of professional services designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. Services include daily office cleaning, detailed floor and carpet care, sanitation and disinfecting programs, window and glass cleaning, and exterior maintenance such as pressure washing. With flexible and scalable programs, CleanNet supports businesses of all sizes, from local offices and retail centers to healthcare facilities, schools, warehouses, and large industrial sites.

"Pennsylvania businesses need consistent, high-quality cleaning services they can rely on," said a spokesperson for CleanNet of Pennsylvania. "By expanding our reach statewide, we're able to partner with more organizations—from Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to Harrisburg and Erie—ensuring that every client receives the same dependable service and professional results."

With its headquarters in Pittsburgh, CleanNet of Pennsylvania combines industry best practices with a customer-first, local approach. The company's trained staff and quality control processes ensure businesses across the state benefit from consistent, detail-oriented service tailored to their needs.

For more information about CleanNet of Pennsylvania's commercial, office, and industrial cleaning services or to schedule a consultation, call 412-364-3222 or visit us at 5000 McKnight Rd #306, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

CleanNet of Pennsylvania Media Relations, CleanNet of Pennsylvania, 1 412-364-3222, [email protected], https://cleannetpa.com/

