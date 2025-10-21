Clear Blue Commercial delivers EV charging in California

Solaflect is our clean commuting partner. With sustainability as a Clear Blue Commercial key value, we're dedicated to making a difference in the work to address global climate change," says Carolyn Pistone, Clear Blue Commercial President and Managing Director. Post this

The innovator behind the Apollo next-generation EV charging solution, Solaflect is dedicated to meeting vehicle demand with 100% solar power. Apollo needs no grid connection or construction related costs such as digging, trenching, and utilities.

"What's so rewarding about working with Clear Blue Commercial is supporting their commitment to leading by example," says Rob Adams, COO of Solaflect Energy. "By deploying Apollo and off-grid EV charging, Clear Blue Commercial is embracing innovation, showing how clean technology can make sustainability a real-world convenience with far less work and cost than people imagine."

States and private-sector leaders continue to push toward clean transportation, making the need for reliable, scalable EV charging infrastructure grow. But while the U.S. Department of Energy estimates nearly one charging port will be needed for every new EV on the road, building traditional infrastructure requires permitting, coordination, and often leads to construction delays.

"This project represents the culmination of our sustainability efforts at this site. In 2020, we signed a power purchase agreement for a 100k sq.ft. solar array and completed an LED conversion at this property. These efforts have diverted over 3 million pounds of carbon from our atmosphere and saved over $1million in energy costs...and counting!," adds Pistone.

Operating completely off-grid, Apollo is powered by a solar tracker that generates 40% more energy than fixed-solar panel systems. Producing more than 60,000 miles of EV charging annually, through four EV charging stations, Apollo can deliver nearly three times the average driver's commute.

In addition, Solaflect Energy recently opened a new office in California's Coachella Valley, marking a major step in the company's national expansion. Solaflect has hired Jason Keller as its director of sales to lead business development across the state, working with commercial real estate groups, municipalities and employers seeking scalable, off-grid EV charging solutions.

About Solaflect Energy

Solaflect Energy develops Apollo, a cutting-edge, off-grid EV charging solution powered entirely by the sun. Purpose-built for workplaces and commercial sites, Apollo uses dual-axis tracking to follow the sun and deliver maximum solar output—providing clean, reliable charging for multiple EVs without relying on the electric grid. For more than 18 years, Solaflect has been advancing accessible, affordable clean energy to help drive the transition to a low-carbon future. Find Solaflect online at www.solaflect.com.

About Clear Blue Commercial

Clear Blue Commercial is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Petaluma, Calif. The company is known for integrating sustainability and environmental stewardship into all aspects of its operations, including property management, leasing, sales, and development consulting. Their mission centers on creating and managing high-performance, environmentally responsible properties while delivering strong financial returns for their clients. Find Clear Blue Commercial online at https://clearbluecommercial.com/.

For business inquiries:

Solaflect Energy

Rob Adams, Chief Operating Officer

(802) 299-7639 cell

[email protected]

Jason Keller, Director of Sales

(310) 400-3055

[email protected]

Clear Blue Commercial

Carolyn Pistone, President and Managing Director

(844) 754-6288 toll free

(707) 794-8400 office

(707) 364-4990 cell

[email protected]

Diana Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer

(925) 980-9052

[email protected]

Media Contact

Julie Fogerson, Solaflect Energy, 1 4255033154, [email protected], https://solaflect.com/

SOURCE Solaflect Energy