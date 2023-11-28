Clear Comfort Cares Program Honors the Madison Aquatics Club (MAC) for GivingTuesday

"Protecting the health of our water with AOP gives us more time for our members and program and less time on water maintenance." Post this

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. Clear Comfort is taking the opportunity to inspire others in the aquatics industry to join in on this day of giving.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Clear Comfort AOP system donation to our facility, but more importantly, the community we serve," said Shane Ryan, the Co-Owner of MAC. "Protecting the health of our water with AOP gives us more time for our members and program and less time on water maintenance."

The MAC will be a premier aquatic facility dedicated to promoting the health and wellness of its members and the community. MAC will offer a wide range of aquatic programs that cater to people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels. From swim lessons, aquatic fitness classes, recreational swim teams, competitive swim teams, masters and open swim, the MAC will offer a variety of programs that are designed to meet the needs of everyone in the community.

At MAC, the goal is to provide a safe, clean, and welcoming aquatic environment where the air and water quality is the top priority. Members will be able to reach their potential and enjoy the many benefits of aquatic exercise while being comfortable. The center will be staffed by a team of experienced, certified operators and instructors who are passionate about helping individuals improve their health and well-being.

"With its commitment to excellence and dedication to the health and wellness of its members, the Madison Aquatic Center brings tremendous value to its community," said Steve Berens, CEO at Clear Comfort. "We are proud to help the Madison Aquatic Center provide the best and healthiest swimming environment for its membership and staff."

With the award-winning Clear Comfort AOP system, the MAC aquatic facility can provide swimmers and staff with the best, freshest and healthiest water and air quality with up to 90 percent reduction of harmful disinfection by-products (DBPs). In addition, the Clear Comfort AOP technology is third-party proven to safely reduce toxic chemical use and eliminate dangerous, chlorine-resistant microorganisms, such as Cryptosporidium.

If you would like to donate or learn more about MAC, please visit madisonaquaticclub.com.

To learn more about the Clear Comfort Cares Program, please visit clearcomfort.com/cares-program.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together to thank, help, give, show kindness, and share what they have with those in need. To learn more about GivingTuesday, please visit givingtuesday.org.

About Madison Aquatic Center

The Madison Aquatic Center (MAC) began as a coach owned and operated competitive USA Swimming swim club. The Madison Aquatic Club was founded by Shane Ryan and Janis Katz in April 2015. MAC has been providing organized competitive swimming team training for age groups and senior-level swimmers at locations throughout the Madison area. MAC consistently ranks nationally through USA Swimming's Virtual Club Championship, Club Excellence and Club Recognition Programs as well as achieving numerous Wisconsin State Championships. MAC's mission is to save lives, change lives and enhance lives. Knowing that water is all around us, MAC believes strongly that building the lifesaving skills of swimming can open doors and provide lifelong opportunities to children and adults. In addition to their competitive USA Swimming team and Learn to Swim Program for all ages and abilities, the MAC will offer a variety of water fitness classes, water polo, a recreational swim team, para swimming, swim clinics, swim camps, individualized training, masters swim program and much more. The goal at MAC is to positively impact the community by providing equal access to all. To learn more about MAC, please visit madisonaquaticclub.com.

About Clear Comfort

Clear Comfort, Inc. manufactures and sells Today's Best AOP™ treatment systems that deliver the best, healthiest and most sustainable water to Play and Thrive. Powered by a patented Hydroxyl-Based Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) technology, Clear Comfort is a leader in water treatment innovation for pools, spas, aquatic facilities, livestock, agriculture and other industrial water management. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, the award-winning Clear Comfort AOP systems are sustainably "Made in the USA." Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven™ company dedicated to creating healthy, ethical and sustainable water solutions. Today, Clear Comfort AOP systems are trusted in the leading recreation centers, universities, resorts, water parks, major league sports organizations, homes, greenhouses, farms and more. To learn more about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Palumbo, Clear Comfort, 3038724477, [email protected], clearcomfort.com

