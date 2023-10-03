Clear Comfort Introduces the CCW3200™ AOP Livestock Drinking Water Treatment System

"My livability went up to 97 to 98 percent or better, which is phenomenal across the nation. Without Clear Comfort, I know on our farm, with the quality of our water, we would never be able to attain that livability." Tweet this

"Over the last decade, we've listened to the advancing needs of livestock growers and integrators. To fulfill those needs, the introduction of the CCW3200 marks a new era of advanced livestock water care," said Steve Berens, CEO of Clear Comfort. "Our all-in-one water treatment solution has been thoughtfully crafted to elevate exceptional growth, production and enhance overall animal health."

The all-new CCW3200 enables livestock to drink more water that is odorless and tastes refreshing. Meat protein farmers, poultry growers, dairy operations and other livestock businesses can now maximize their investments while prioritizing animal welfare and biosecurity.

"I could tell an immediate difference after Clear Comfort was installed," said Kelli Berg, Owner of Berg Farm Enterprises. "My livability went up to 97 to 98 percent or better, which is phenomenal across the nation. Without Clear Comfort, I know on our farm, with the quality of our water, we would never be able to attain that livability."

Powered by the patented Hydroxyl-Based AOP technology, the CCW3200 protects livestock drinking water from disruptive diseases, pathogens and unwanted contaminants – even those that are resistant to chlorine and other chemicals. The CCW3200 can be backed by Clear Comfort's Complete Care subscription, which gives livestock farmers access to priority support, materials and essential parts with minimal effort. Onsite service teams can adhere to industry-leading biosecurity while not requiring access inside of barns and houses.

Meet the All-New CCW3200 AOP System: An All-In-One Livestock Drinking Water Treatment Solution Tailored Exclusively for Meat Protein, Dairy, and Egg Farmers.

CCW3200 Key Features and Advantages:

Maximize Growth and Profits: Clear Comfort's CCW3200 optimizes protein yield and feed conversion, empowering farmers to enhance their profits while minimizing the need for chemicals, energy, and resources.

All-in-One and Ready-to-Use: With a hassle-free install with little to no construction, the CCW3200 provides a cutting-edge, comprehensive water treatment solution that supports farmers' operations from day one.

Peace-of-Mind Protection: By eradicating waterborne diseases, pathogens, and contaminants, the CCW3200 instills confidence in both profit margins and animal well-being.

Biosecurity, Made Easy: Built-in biosecurity features streamline maintenance and operation, allowing farmers to focus on core responsibilities with the assurance of a secure and healthy livestock environment.

Protect Your Investment: The CCW3200 eliminates heavy metals and prevents scaling, fouling, and biofilm, safeguarding farms' investments and ensuring consistent performance.

Automated Control: Equipped with water quality monitoring and pH control, the CCW3200 empowers farmers to take charge of their livestock's well-being while staying informed about water conditions.

The CCW3200 AOP Livestock Drinking Water Treatment System is available for order now. For more information or to place an order, please visit: clearcomfort.com/livestock-water

About Clear Comfort

Clear Comfort, Inc. manufactures and sells Today's Best AOP™ treatment systems that deliver the best, healthiest and most sustainable water to Play and Thrive. Powered by a patented Hydroxyl-Based Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) technology, Clear Comfort is a leader in water treatment innovation for pools, spas, aquatic facilities, livestock, agriculture and other industrial water management. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, the award-winning Clear Comfort AOP systems are sustainably "Made in the USA." Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven™ company dedicated to creating healthy, ethical and sustainable water solutions. Today, Clear Comfort AOP systems are trusted in the leading recreation centers, universities, resorts, water parks, major league sports organizations, homes, greenhouses, farms and more. To learn more about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.

About Berg Farm Enterprises

Berg Farm Enterprises is a family-owned and operated farm based in Early, Iowa. Since its inception, Berg Farm Enterprises has meticulously nurtured its diverse farm, specializing in the cultivation of corn, soybeans, finisher turkeys, and brooder poults. At the core of Berg Farm Enterprises is an unwavering commitment to the welfare of its animals. The Bergs embrace cutting-edge technology to create a low-stress environment for their feathered inhabitants. Additionally, Berg Farm Enterprises maintains rigorous biosecurity protocols across its multiple sites. With a legacy rooted in tradition and a vision for a responsible future in farming, Berg Farm Enterprises is dedicated to nourishing both land and community.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Palumbo, Clear Comfort, 7203863199, [email protected], https://clearcomfort.com/

