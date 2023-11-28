Clear Comfort Unveils the CCW2000 Series for the Ultimate Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) AOP-Driven™ Water Treatment

"Innovative technologies, like Clear Comfort's AOP-Driven water treatment, are precisely what our industry needs to fuel a new era of growth." Post this

"Our commitment to redefining sustainable water treatment solutions is rooted in listening and learning from the market and our customers. In response, we've created the CCW2000 Series to cater to the unique needs and challenges of CEA growing facilities," said Steve Berens, CEO of Clear Comfort. "We're absolutely thrilled to introduce these pioneering systems to the world."

The comprehensive CCW2800 AOP-Driven DO™ water treatment system delivers Fertigation-Ready Water™, clean-in-place irrigation line cleaning, full-pretreatment reverse osmosis, blended disinfection and source water monitoring and level control. Additionally, the CCW2200 AOP-Driven DO™ water enhancement system includes clean-in-place irrigation line cleaning.

"When designing world-class greenhouses, the integration of market-leading water treatment solutions are absolutely vital for our customers," Mark Reich, Systems Integration Engineer at Prospiant. "Innovative technologies, like Clear Comfort's AOP-Driven water treatment, are precisely what our industry needs to fuel a new era of growth."

The CCW2000 Series is meticulously tailored to meet the growing needs of commercial CEA facilities for cannabis and hemp, leafy greens, herbs and microgreens, vegetables, fruit and vine crops, flowers and ornamentals and more. CEA facilities can seamlessly integrate the CCW2800 or CCW2200 systems and manage water easily with intuitive controls, unwavering reliability, personalized lab analytics and live support.

"Fertigation is at the heart of successful cultivation, and it's only as good as the water it's given," Cale Winters, President at Rhythm Cultivation Solutions and Services. "Ensuring nutrient compatibility with Fertigation-Ready Water is paramount for achieving ultimate growing results."

Clear Comfort's AOP-Driven water treatment solutions are setting a new standard for sustainability, efficiency and crop vitality by reducing the need for excessive use of traditional agriculture chemicals– without compromising water quality or protection against disruptive pathogens and contaminants.

CCW2000 Series Key Features and Advantages:

Fertigation Ready Water™: Nourish your crops with the ultimate Fertigation-Ready Water™ for optimal plant health, quality and growth yield.

Water Reclamation and Reuse: Meet sustainability goals and water use and reclaim – without compromising productivity or results.

Automated and Self-Managed: Shorten your to-do list with maintenance that's easy for you and staff – freeing up time to focus on your farm's success.

Prevent and Protect With Ease: Safeguard your crop vitality from hidden threats lurking in water by neutralizing pathogens and contaminants.

Profitability Meets Efficiency: See your farm's profit and plants thrive with less labor, management expense and maintenance.

Remote Support and Data: Unlock your farm's full potential with seamless live support and proactive water sampling analysis, from installation to operation.

The CCW2000 AOP-Driven DO™ Series for CEA water treatment is available for order now. For more information or to place an order, please visit: clearcomfort.com/cea-water

About Clear Comfort

Clear Comfort, Inc. manufactures and sells Today's Best AOP™ treatment systems that deliver the best, healthiest and most sustainable water to Play and Thrive. Powered by a patented Hydroxyl-Based Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) technology, Clear Comfort is a leader in water treatment innovation for pools, spas, aquatic facilities, livestock, agriculture and other industrial water management. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, the award-winning Clear Comfort AOP systems are sustainably "Made in the USA." Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven™ company dedicated to creating healthy, ethical and sustainable water solutions. Today, Clear Comfort AOP systems are trusted in the leading recreation centers, universities, resorts, water parks, major league sports organizations, homes, greenhouses, farms and more. To learn more about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.

About Prospiant

Prospiant, the agriculture technology portfolio of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading U.S.-based provider of turnkey controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) solutions for growing cannabis, ornamentals and produce, as well as a supplier of custom greenhouses for research, education and retail. Visit Prospiant.com to find out more.

About Rhythm Cultivation Solutions and Services

Rhythm Cultivation Solutions and Services is owned and operated by accomplished engineers with over 35 years combined experience in industrial automation and controls, product development and project management. The company was founded by problem solvers who recognized an industry in need of more sustainable practices in order to maintain the highest level of quality, consistency and yield with every harvest. To learn more about Rhythm CSS, please visit rhythmcss.com.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Palumbo, Clear Comfort, 3038724477, [email protected], clearcomfort.com

