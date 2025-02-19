Clear Creek Tahoe Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in 2024, Doubling Previous Year's Volume

Luxury mountain community nears sellout with final homesites set for summer release

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Creek Tahoe, a private residential community located on the eastern slope of the Carson Range, announces impressive sales figures for 2024, setting new records and solidifying its position as one of Lake Tahoe's most sought-after luxury developments.

In a remarkable display of market strength, Clear Creek Tahoe more than doubled its sales volume in 2024, reaching an impressive $85.8 million from 35 homes and homesites sold. This significant growth from 2023's figures underscores the community's growing appeal and the robust demand for high-end mountain living.

Among the year's milestones was a record-breaking $12.25 million sale of 212 Overlook Drive, the development's highest recorded sale to-date. The momentum has continued as the team kicked off the new year with the $10.25 million sale of 269 Redding Way. Further, since the community's debut of The Final Collection – 30 new mountain estate homesites for sale – in spring, 22 have sold in less than a year. Looking ahead, Summer 2025 will bring the release of the development's final six homesites representing the last opportunity to own at Clear Creek Tahoe.

"2024 was a landmark year for Clear Creek Tahoe, reflecting the exceptional quality of life and investment opportunity our community offers," comments Georgia Chase, Director of Sales at Clear Creek Tahoe. "As we approach the release of our last few homesites this summer, we anticipate continued strong interest from discerning buyers seeking the perfect blend of natural beauty, world-class amenities and the tax advantages of Nevada residency."

Nestled within 1,576 acres and bordered by six million acres of the largest national forest in the lower 48 states, Clear Creek Tahoe offers owners the opportunity to create the custom mountain home of their dreams in an environment designed to preserve and protect its natural beauty. Guided by a commitment to sustainability, Clear Creek Tahoe has been thoughtfully developed with principle and purpose. As a Firewise-certified community, it prioritizes conservation and safety through strong partnerships with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), ensuring both peace of mind and long-term stewardship of the land.

Homesites include a $150,000 social membership to the club, providing access to an impressive amenity suite, which includes activities and family-friendly experiences. In addition, Clear Creek Tahoe features an acclaimed Coore & Crenshaw-designed golf course, rated the #1 private course in Nevada and #28 in the U.S.; Summit Camp, the community's gathering space featuring pools, tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, and a game room; the Julia Morgan-designed Twin Pines Lake & Ski House, offering a variety of experiences to enjoy summer fun, from boat rides to jet skis, summer barbecues, concerts, and more, while acting as the après ski hub each winter offering equipment storage and complimentary rides to/from Heavenly Ski Resort; and the award-winning Clear Creek Clubhouse, a defining community amenity featuring indoor and outdoor space for dining and social gatherings and approximately 5,000 square feet dedicated to fitness and wellness.

With the imminent release of the last six homesites in Summer 2025, Clear Creek Tahoe is poised for a final surge in sales. Current listings, including 200 Overlook Drive priced at $10 million, 250 Swifts Station Drive priced at $8.75 million and 249 Mill Race Loop priced at $3.985 showcase the community's diverse offerings, from multi-million-dollar estates to custom build opportunities on prime homesites, presenting a rare opportunity for buyers.

For more information on the development and available residential offerings, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.clearcreektahoe.com.

About Clear Creek Tahoe

Located on the eastern slope of the Carson Range, Clear Creek Tahoe is a new private residential community set on a spectacularly unspoiled sanctuary of 1,576 acres bordered by six million acres of the largest national forest in the lower 48 states. Clear Creek Tahoe is focused on exceptional design and execution within an economically and environmentally sustainable framework. The community features natural beauty and setting, in addition to access not only to winter sports but to summer activities, making it a year-round luxury community. The heart of Clear Creek Tahoe is an impressive amenity suite. This includes the Coore & Crenshaw-designed golf course, ranked as the #1 private course in the state and #28 in the U.S.; Summit Camp, with pools, sport courts and game room; a Pro Shop & Provisions outlet; elegant fairway cabins; the Julia Morgan-designed Twin Pines Lake & Ski House; and the new 20,000-square-foot Clear Creek Clubhouse, a defining community amenity featuring indoor and outdoor space for dining and social gatherings and approximately 5,000 square feet dedicated to fitness and wellness.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Clear Creek Tahoe, 1 8185194152, [email protected], www.clearcreektahoe.com

SOURCE Clear Creek Tahoe