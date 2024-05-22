Clear Creek Tahoe Debuts The Final Collection: A Milestone 10 Years in the Making

30 Spectacular Mountain Estate Homesites Just Released

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Creek Tahoe, a private residential community located on the eastern slope of the Carson Range, today announces the debut of The Final Collection, comprising of 30 of the community's newest mountain estate homesites. A milestone 10 years in the making, the release of this collection signifies a remarkable opportunity to own at Clear Creek Tahoe.

Priced from the $500,000s to more than $2 million, The Final Collection's homesites range in size from just less than an acre to nearly 5.5 acres. This release features a variety of estate parcels, allowing flexibility and space for standalone homes and studios and demonstrating the diversity of size and terrain that makes Clear Creek so special. Available homesites include several on the golf course as well as a number of dramatic properties set against the forever-protected Sierra open space on the western edge of Clear Creek. More information on The Final Collection homesites can be found here.

"Over the past 10 years, Clear Creek Tahoe has taken shape as one of Lake Tahoe's premier luxury residential communities, and it is a momentous occasion to present The Final Collection of homesites. These new plots are as dramatic and diverse as the land itself, and the collection offers a truly incredible opportunity to own in one of the region's most striking settings," said Georgia Chase, Director of Sales at Clear Creek Tahoe. "The destination of Lake Tahoe is renowned for its beauty, unparalleled access to nature, and dynamic array of recreational pursuits throughout every season. Beyond the unbeatable destination, Clear Creek owners will also enjoy the wondrous advantages of a Nevada residency — no state income tax, no business tax, and no inheritance tax – among some of the lowest real estate taxes of any county in Nevada."

Set on a spectacularly unspoiled sanctuary of 2,136 acres bordered by six million acres of the largest national forest in the lower 48 states, Clear Creek Tahoe allows owners to create the custom mountain home of their dreams while enjoying the security of conservation in their surroundings.

Homesites include a $100,000 social membership to the club, providing access to the community's impressive amenity suite, which includes activities and experiences for the whole family to enjoy. This includes the acclaimed Coore & Crenshaw-designed golf course, rated the #1 private course in Nevada and #33 in the U.S.; Summit Camp, the community's gathering space featuring pools, tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, and a game room; the Julia Morgan-designed Twin Pines Lake & Ski House, offering a variety of activities and amenities to enjoy summer fun at its finest, from boat rides to jet ski, summer barbecues and more, while acting as the après ski hub each winter, with equipment storage and complimentary rides to/from Heavenly Ski Resort; and the award-winning Clear Creek Clubhouse, a defining community amenity featuring indoor and outdoor space for dining and social gatherings and approximately 5,000 square feet dedicated to fitness and wellness.

In 2023, Clear Creek Tahoe experienced record home sales of over $47 million. This included three of the top five home sales in Reno/Carson City with buyers pursuing the luxury community to take advantage of the pristine mountain setting, family-friendly community lifestyle, and the tax-advantaged living in Nevada. Most recently in 2024, Clear Creek Tahoe experienced a record-breaking sale for the community with 273 Swifts Station Drive selling for $11.25 million, the highest sale to date. Clear Creek Tahoe currently has 185+ completed homes and homes under construction ranging from 0.5 to 3.5 acres. Current inventory includes a variety of move-in ready homes and homesites, including premier locations on the golf course, many bordering open spaces, and several with valley views. Residences for sale include 200 Overlook Drive priced at $10 million, 153 Walton Toll priced at $9.475 million and 280 Mill Race Loop priced at $3.485 million.

For more information on The Final Collection and available residential offerings or to schedule a tour, please visit www.clearcreektahoe.com.

About Clear Creek Tahoe

Located on the eastern slope of the Carson Range, Clear Creek Tahoe is a new private residential community set on a spectacularly unspoiled sanctuary of 2,136 acres bordered by six million acres of the largest national forest in the lower 48 states. Clear Creek Tahoe is focused on exceptional design and execution within an economically and environmentally sustainable framework. The community features natural beauty and setting, in addition to access not only to winter sports but to summer activities, making it a year-round luxury community. The heart of Clear Creek Tahoe is an impressive amenity suite. This includes the Coore & Crenshaw-designed golf course, ranked as the #1 private course in the state and #33 in the U.S.; Summit Camp, with pools, sport courts and game room; a Pro Shop & Provisions outlet; elegant fairway cabins; the Julia Morgan-designed Twin Pines Lake & Ski House; and the new 20,000-square-foot Clear Creek Clubhouse, a defining community amenity featuring indoor and outdoor space for dining and social gatherings and approximately 5,000 square feet dedicated to fitness and wellness.

