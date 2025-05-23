Clear Harbor Announces Brand Centric Outsourcing Solution for Property & Casualty Insurers

"Our P&C solution is built around the principle that every policyholder touchpoint is an opportunity to reinforce trust in the insurer's brand," said Scott Frost, CEO of Clear Harbor Post this

"Our P&C solution is built around the principle that every policyholder touchpoint is an opportunity to reinforce trust in the insurer's brand," said Scott Frost, CEO of Clear Harbor. "By leveraging native English nearshore centers, rigorous back-office workflows, and our proprietary Effortless Customer Cycle, we deliver empathetic, efficient service that both strengthens loyalty and lowers total cost."

Deep Functional P&C Expertise

Clear Harbor's P&C solution extends beyond traditional call handling to encompass full back-office support—all aligned with each carrier's systems and compliance requirements. Services include:

Inbound Policyholder Engagement: Premium billing inquiries, coverage adjustments, lienholder coordination, and digital document validation.

Real Time Escalations: High priority scenarios such as claims status updates, prior insurance verifications, and bank draft changes.

Back Office Optimization: Audit resolutions, policy cancellations, employment status updates, and renewals management.

Effortless Customer Cycle (ECC)

At the heart of the offering is Clear Harbor's proprietary Effortless Customer Cycle, a framework that systematically reduces policyholder effort—the most critical predictor of loyalty. Agents are trained to anticipate needs, own each issue end to end, and deliver frictionless resolutions, even in complex scenarios. Key success metrics include Agent Satisfaction (ASAT), Customer Effort Score (CES), and Long-Term Satisfaction Agreement (LTSA). Continuous analytics and real time feedback loops drive ongoing refinements for smooth, brand consistent interactions.

Strategic Nearshore Delivery Model

Operating from strategically selected nearshore centers in Dominica, Grenada, and St. Vincent, Clear Harbor offers native English service with minimal communication barriers. These employer of choice locations yield exceptional workforce stability—over 50% of agents have more than three years of tenure, and turnover remains under 5%—delivering reliable capacity at competitive nearshore rates.

Compliance-Driven, Brand-Aligned Operations

Clear Harbor's Brand Enhancing Back Office approach embeds quality assurance and compliance into every process. Certified Quality Assurance Coaches lead daily calibrations, side by side coaching, and trend analysis. Expectation Level Agreements (ELAs) are formalized and signed by agents, supervisors, and account leaders, embedding brand standards into daily operations and safeguarding reputation at every touchpoint. ELAs—Expectation Level Agreements—outline performance behaviors tied to brand reputation, rather than just service level metrics.

Personalized Learning & Development

Clear Harbor's L&D goes beyond one size fits all training. Content is tailored using adult learning science, behavioral psychology, and real-world scenario simulations. Agents are selected via a psychology based matching model and coached in brand voice, tone, and emotional intelligence—so they don't just resolve issues; they strengthen the insurer's brand with every conversation. Ongoing reinforcement through the C.L.E.A.R. STAR recognition program motivates agents to excel and continuously improve performance.

About Clear Harbor

Clear Harbor is the Brand Centric Outsourcing Company—built to lower total cost while enhancing customer experiences through white glove service, proprietary methodologies, and strategic nearshore centers. Since 2004, Clear Harbor has partnered with leading enterprises to deliver Better Total Customer Experience. Guided by its C.L.E.A.R. mission—Care, Listen, Empathize, Act, Reflect—and Expectation Level Agreements, Clear Harbor ensures every interaction mirrors their client's values and drives loyalty. Clear Harbor continues to expand its sector-specific CX solutions to meet the needs of highly regulated, brand-driven industries.

For more information, visit www.clearharbor.com.

Media Contact

Chandler Gartman, Clear Harbor, 1 (678) 591-0382, [email protected], https://clearharbor.com

SOURCE Clear Harbor