Clear Harbor to Lead CX Executive Roundtable on Next Generation Agent Learning and Development for Brand-Centric Outsourcing

Interactive Session Explores Science-Driven L&D Strategies That Elevate Brand Equity and Deliver Effortless CX

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 7th, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Harbor, the leader in brand-centric outsourcing, is set to lead an executive roundtable at the upcoming Customer Contact Week (CCW) Exchange on March 12, 2025, in Austin, TX. The interactive discussion, titled "Brand-Enhancing, Next-Level L&D for Effortless CX", will be facilitated by Dr. Tiffany Cotterman, PhD, Executive Director of Learning and Development at Clear Harbor.

During this exclusive roundtable, senior leaders, contact center executives, and L&D professionals will gain practical insights into leveraging science-driven training, motivation, and retention techniques. The aim: deliver consistently effortless customer experiences that both protect and elevate a brand's reputation.

"Effective Learning & Development goes beyond skill-building," says Dr. Cotterman. "Our approach integrates cognitive science, brand immersion, and daily reinforcement, ensuring every agent interaction meets customer needs while strengthening brand equity."

What Attendees Will Learn

1. Science-Driven Agent Development: Explore the latest research on cognitive load, motivation, and memory retention to craft high-impact training programs that yield immediate performance gains.

2. Proven, Real-World Applications: Participate in candid discussions on how to address common hurdles—such as high attrition and inconsistent service—through brand-centric learning initiatives.

3. L&D as a Competitive Differentiator: Discover how transforming your training model can help you achieve higher CSAT, reduced customer effort, and sustained loyalty, all while reinforcing core brand values.

About the Executive Roundtable

Session Title: Brand-Enhancing, Next-Level L&D for Effortless CX

Led By: Dr. Tiffany Cotterman, PhD, Executive Director of L&D, Clear Harbor

Date & Location: March 12, 2025, Austin, TX

For More Information: CCW Executive Exchange

About Dr. Tiffany Cotterman, PhD

Dr. Tiffany Cotterman serves as Executive Director of Learning and Development at Clear Harbor. A pioneer in advanced agent training, she integrates cognitive science and andragogy to design L&D strategies that deliver measurable brand value. Dr. Cotterman's methods focus on optimizing cognitive load, fostering motivation, and personalizing development pathways for each agent. Under her leadership, Clear Harbor has transformed agent training into a sustainable competitive advantage for major brands seeking to protect and enhance their market reputation.

About Clear Harbor

Clear Harbor is the leader in brand-centric outsourcing, helping companies safeguard their reputation through white-glove, high-touch customer service. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and founded in 2004, the company leverages strategically located nearshore centers to deliver effortless, culturally aligned support. Clear Harbor's unique C.L.E.A.R. mission—Care, Listen, Empathize, Act, Reflect—guides every facet of its operations, ensuring agents serve as authentic extensions of each client's brand. By blending advanced Learning & Development methodologies, real-time coaching, and a relentless focus on effortless customer cycles, Clear Harbor consistently drives higher NPS, CSAT, and long-term loyalty. The result: lower total costs for clients without sacrificing the quality or integrity of the brand experience.

Media Contact

Chandler Gartman, Marketing Communications Manager

Clear Harbor

[email protected]

www.clearharbor.com

Media Contact

Chandler Gartman, Marketing Communications Manager, Clear Harbor, 1 (678) 591-0382, [email protected], www.clearharbor.com

SOURCE Clear Harbor