Clear Labs Launches Clear Dx™ Deeplex® Myc-TB, An Automated Solution for Mycobacterium Species Identification and TB Drug Resistance Mutations

Traditional methods for detecting TB and NTM, such as culture-based techniques, smear microscopy, and drug susceptibility testing, are often time-consuming, requiring several weeks for results. They also face limitations in sensitivity and specificity, which can delay treatment and hinder efforts to control the spread of resistant strains. Additionally, manual workflows are prone to human error, requiring significant expertise and leading to higher operational costs. These pitfalls create barriers to rapid and accurate detection, which is especially critical in the face of rising drug resistance.

The Clear Dx™ Deeplex® Myc-TB offers a comprehensive solution for the species identification and characterization of TB and NTM, directly from DNA extracted from clinical specimens. In addition to microbial identification, the product enables the detection of mutations associated with TB drug resistance, offering critical insights for research into resistant strains.

Key Features of Clear Dx™ Deeplex® Myc-TB:

Fully Automated Workflow: Streamline the process with hands-free, walk-away convenience, minimizing human intervention and reducing the potential for errors.

Comprehensive Mycobacterium Species Identification: Accurately identify both Mycobacterium tuberculosis and non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), providing a comprehensive analysis of the microbial content in a sample.

Faster Turnaround Times: Receive next-day results, driving greater efficiencies and delivering deeper insights faster than ever before.

Identification of Drug Resistance Mutations: Detect mutations associated with TB drug resistance, providing valuable research insights into resistant strains and supporting informed decision-making.

Scalability and Backward Compatibility: Designed to accommodate high sample volumes with ease while remaining compatible with other Clear Dx workflows.

"We are thrilled to partner with Clear Labs in bringing the Clear Dx™ Deeplex® Myc-TB to market," said André Tordeux, CEO of GenoScreen. "This collaboration merges our advanced TB detection technology with Clear Labs' automated platform, providing the healthcare and scientific community with a seamless, efficient solution for mycobacterial species identification and drug resistance mutation detection. Together, we're advancing TB research and offering labs the tools they need to better understand and tackle this critical global health challenge."

"We are excited to bring Clear Dx™ Deeplex® Myc-TB to market, offering an efficient, automated solution built on an established, well-regarded assay, with the goal of accelerating the fight against TB," said Sasan Amini, CEO at Clear Labs. "This product not only enhances lab operations by improving efficiency and accuracy but also addresses key gaps in rapid Mycobacterium characterization. We're confident it will be a valuable tool for the clinical and scientific community."

Clear Labs is committed to providing continued support to customers, ensuring a smooth transition and assisting with any necessary instrument upgrades. For more information, to inquire about the upgrade process, or to request a demo, customers can reach out directly to the Clear Labs team.

About Clear Labs

Clear Labs is democratizing genomics with the fully automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform for precision medicine and applied markets. Powered by its best-in-class technology that delivers unmatched accuracy and efficiency through sample-to-answer automation, Clear Labs' turnkey solutions are built to meet the complex and evolving needs of clinical, public health, and applied markets, by enabling them to perform advanced genomics in-house in their own labs. Clear Labs simplifies workflows to improve the speed, reliability and cost of sequencing for faster decision-making, reduced operational costs, and ultimately, better health outcomes for all.

About GenoScreen

GenoScreen is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of advanced sequencing-based solutions for the detection and characterization of microbial species. With a strong focus on infectious diseases, GenoScreen's innovative technology supports research and clinical laboratories in tackling global health challenges.

