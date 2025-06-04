Clear Labs Launches New Fully Automated NGS Platform for Rapid Bacterial and Fungal Detection from Sterile Site Specimens

Clear Labs introduces an automated NGS assay that identifies bacteria and fungi from sterile site specimens with next-day results and minimal hands-on time.
SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Labs, a leader in fully automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions, announced the launch of its newest innovation: an enhanced Clear Dx™ System with additional capabilities and the Clear Dx™ Microbial ID tNGS assay workflow. This end-to-end automated solution enables next-day identification of bacteria and fungi directly from extracted DNA of specimens collected from normally sterile body sites, including cerebrospinal fluid, blood, tissue (including FFPE), and synovial fluid.
The Clear Dx™ Microbial ID tNGS assay targets variable regions of the 16S and ITS rRNA genes - regions of microbial DNA that serve as reliable fingerprints for identifying bacteria and fungi - enabling detection of clinically relevant organisms with minimal hands-on time. By automating the entire targeted NGS workflow, including PCR, library preparation, and sequencing setup, Clear Dx™ dramatically simplifies traditionally complex processes that typically require multiple instruments, skilled technicians, and extensive manual handling.
"Our goal is to bring high-confidence microbial identification into more laboratories by eliminating the technical and logistical barriers to sequencing," said Sasan Amini, founder and CEO at Clear Labs. "This new solution offers fast, cost-effective, and highly automated analysis of difficult-to-culture infections, empowering healthcare institutions to act on sequencing results without the need to send testing out to a third-party lab."
Key Features of the Clear Dx™ Microbial ID tNGS assay workflow:
- Rapid Turnaround: Delivers next-day results with less than 30 minutes of hands-on time.
- Automated End-to-End Workflow: From PCR through sequencing prep, the system minimizes human intervention and variability.
- Broad Pathogen Coverage: Detects a wide range of bacterial and fungal taxa from different specimen types including cerebrospinal fluid, blood, tissues (including FFPE), and synovial fluid.
- Flexible Platform: Backwards compatible with Clear Dx™ Microbial Surveillance WGS for fully automated whole genome sequencing of microbes (bacteria, fungi, and viruses).
The new Clear Dx™ System and Clear Dx™ Microbial ID tNGS assay are currently available for Research Use Only (RUO).
