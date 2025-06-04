Clear Labs Launches New Fully Automated NGS Platform for Rapid Bacterial and Fungal Detection from Sterile Site Specimens

Clear Labs introduces an automated NGS assay that identifies bacteria and fungi from sterile site specimens with next-day results and minimal hands-on time.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Labs, a leader in fully automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions, announced the launch of its newest innovation: an enhanced Clear Dx™ System with additional capabilities and the Clear Dx™ Microbial ID tNGS assay workflow. This end-to-end automated solution enables next-day identification of bacteria and fungi directly from extracted DNA of specimens collected from normally sterile body sites, including cerebrospinal fluid, blood, tissue (including FFPE), and synovial fluid.