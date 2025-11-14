Clear Labs Showcases Oncology NGS Automation Initiatives and Announces Collaboration with Labcorp

Clear Labs announced its expanded automation platform and collaboration with Labcorp to develop streamlined, oncology-focused NGS workflows, marking its move beyond infectious disease sequencing and toward scalable, in-house genomic testing solutions.
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Labs, a leader in fully automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions, today announced its participation at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting in Boston, where the company will highlight its next-generation automation platform and expanding capabilities to support oncology-focused NGS workflows. Building on its proven, fully automated NGS platforms for infectious disease applications, Clear Labs is extending its automation technology to oncology, bringing the same precision, speed, and ease-of-use to a new set of genomic applications.
As part of its ongoing commitment to simplify and scale complex genomic workflows, Clear Labs is collaborating with Labcorp to advance automation of PGDx kitted oncology NGS assays on the Clear Dx™ platform. The collaboration aims to develop streamlined, end-to-end workflows that help laboratories improve efficiency, consistency, and throughput while laying the groundwork for future adoption across a wide range of genomic applications.
Early access to Clear Labs automated oncology workflows is planned for 2026, with regulatory pathways under evaluation as part of Clear Labs' long-term roadmap.
"Our mission is to enable laboratories of all sizes to bring advanced genomics closer to routine use," said Sasan Amini, PhD, founder and CEO of Clear Labs. "Collaborating with Labcorp reinforces our shared vision of empowering labs with the simplicity, precision, and scalability needed to support the next generation of oncology testing."
"Collaborating with Clear Labs allows us to combine Labcorp's trusted oncology expertise with next-generation automation," said Taylor Jensen, PhD, vice president, head of oncology science at Labcorp. "Together, we're working to make advanced genomic testing more accessible and scalable—helping deliver precision oncology to more patients."
This announcement underscores Clear Labs' continued expansion beyond infectious disease sequencing and highlights its commitment to delivering innovative automation solutions that advance the field of genomics.
Clear Labs is a pioneer in fully automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions spanning oncology and infectious disease applications. With a focus on simplicity, speed, and precision, Clear Labs empowers laboratories to bring advanced genomics in-house, reducing reliance on send-outs and enabling consistent, high-quality results.
For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
