Clear Labs Showcases Oncology NGS Automation Initiatives and Announces Collaboration with Labcorp

Early access to Clear Labs automated oncology workflows is planned for 2026, with regulatory pathways under evaluation as part of Clear Labs' long-term roadmap.

"Our mission is to enable laboratories of all sizes to bring advanced genomics closer to routine use," said Sasan Amini, PhD, founder and CEO of Clear Labs. "Collaborating with Labcorp reinforces our shared vision of empowering labs with the simplicity, precision, and scalability needed to support the next generation of oncology testing."

"Collaborating with Clear Labs allows us to combine Labcorp's trusted oncology expertise with next-generation automation," said Taylor Jensen, PhD, vice president, head of oncology science at Labcorp. "Together, we're working to make advanced genomic testing more accessible and scalable—helping deliver precision oncology to more patients."

This announcement underscores Clear Labs' continued expansion beyond infectious disease sequencing and highlights its commitment to delivering innovative automation solutions that advance the field of genomics.

About Clear Labs

Clear Labs is a pioneer in fully automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions spanning oncology and infectious disease applications. With a focus on simplicity, speed, and precision, Clear Labs empowers laboratories to bring advanced genomics in-house, reducing reliance on send-outs and enabling consistent, high-quality results.

