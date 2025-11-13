Clear Labs Unveils Automated Workflow Featuring Pillar Biosciences' SLIMamp® Technology at AMP 2025

"This milestone marks an exciting expansion of our automation technology into oncology applications," said Sasan Amini, PhD, Founder and CEO of Clear Labs. Post this

"This milestone marks an exciting expansion of our automation technology into oncology applications," said Sasan Amini, PhD, Founder and CEO of Clear Labs. "By integrating Pillar's trusted NGS chemistry with the Clear Dx platform, we are helping laboratories explore efficient, scalable approaches to complex genomic workflows."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Clear Labs to extend the reach of our technology and kitted assay portfolio through automation," said Daniel Harma, Chief Commercial Officer, Pillar Biosciences. "This initiative demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation and to enabling laboratories with more accessible, standardized NGS solutions."

This new workflow will expand Clear Labs' portfolio into oncology as the company builds on its success in delivering automated NGS solutions for infectious disease applications.

About Clear Labs

Clear Labs is a pioneer in fully automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions spanning oncology and infectious disease applications. With a focus on simplicity, speed, and precision, Clear Labs empowers laboratories to bring advanced genomics in-house, reducing reliance on send-outs and enabling consistent, high-quality results.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, helping to localize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

