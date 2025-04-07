Clear Protein Hydration Drink Leader Protein2o Expands Nationwide Presence and Unveils New Exclusive Lemon-Lime Flavor with Target

Protein2o gives Target shoppers a better alternative to high calorie protein shakes by offering a premium combination of clear whey protein isolate and hydration without compromise or calories. It's 2 things at once!

CHICAGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Protein2o (https://drinkprotein2o.com), the leader in clear protein drink industry, proudly announces its nationwide retail expansion with 1,400 Target stores further solidifying its rising presence in the ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverage market estimated to reach $16.26 billion by 2034.

Target will sell Protein2o's recently reformulated line of clear protein drinks to aid consumers looking to increase their daily protein intake while hydrating their active lifestyles – all with zero preservatives. In addition to offering their leading flavors of Strawberry Watermelon and Orange Mango, Target will exclusively offer 4pks of Protein2o's newest flavor, Lemon-Lime.

All flavors provide 20g of clear whey protein isolate, 350 mg of electrolytes, 90 calories, and 100 percent of the daily value of Vitamins B5 and B6 with zero preservatives or sugar/artificial sugar. Protein2o will be sold at Target in 4-packs for a suggested retail price of $7.99.

"Launching nationwide in Target is a pivotal milestone in our mission to bring fitness enthusiasts more from their protein drinks in a new refreshing way for usage throughout their day," said Jill Short-Clark, Chief Commercial Officer for Protein2o. "Target shoppers have a thirst for healthy and functional products like Protein2o and we couldn't be more excited to expose our brand to all of these new consumers."

Adding Protein2o to its shelves further expands Target's commitment to wellness as the retailer recently announced plans to introduce more than 2,000 new items across multiple wellness categories.

"We view retailers as partners," added Clark, "And we plan on bringing a lot of excitement to Target shoppers, just as we have with our other proud retail partners, including Walmart, Amazon, Hy-Vee and more."

Protein2o products can also be purchased at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and at fine retailers like: Walmart, HyVee, Giant, Central Market, United Markets, Meijer, Woodmans Jewel and more. Consumers can also buy NEW convenient on-the-go powder packs that promise the same benefits of the RTD products (20g whey protein isolate + electrolytes) on Amazon.com.

Protein2o's whey protein isolate is monitored to confirm compliance with Codex, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and state regulations. https://drinkprotein2o.com

