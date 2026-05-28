Clear Skies Hospitality announces acquisition of The Exchange, New Orleans' first and only dedicated pickleball facility

"The Exchange has created something truly special in New Orleans, and we look forward to building on that foundation while creating meaningful connections between our communities in New Orleans and Chicago." Post this

The Exchange was founded in 2023 by Renée Melchiode and introduced a first-of-its-kind destination for pickleball and hospitality in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. The 26,000-square-foot venue features six indoor courts and one outdoor court alongside expansive food and beverage offerings.

Following the acquisition, The Exchange will continue to operate under its current name and with its existing team in place. While members and customers will see no immediate change to the experience, the acquisition allows Clear Skies Hospitality to build on the success of The Exchange and introduce expanded programming, cross-club initiatives between Chicago and New Orleans, and continued growth opportunities for both communities.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built at The Exchange and the strong community our team has helped cultivate throughout New Orleans," said The Exchange founder Renée Melchiode. "What began as the region's first true pickleball destination has grown into something far greater - a place where people gather, connect, and build lasting relationships. I'm confident that Rich and the Clear Skies Hospitality team are the right partners to build on that foundation and lead The Exchange into its next chapter."

While The Exchange marks the latest addition to Clear Skies Hospitality's growing portfolio, the company currently operates two pickleball destinations in Chicago: SPF, the city's first and largest pickleball lifestyle club in Lincoln Park, and SPF All Day, Chicago's first autonomous pickleball facility in Old Irving Park. SPF will expand further with the opening of a third SPF location in Chicago's West Loop in November 2026.

The Exchange is located at 2120 Rousseau Street. For more information on SPF, visit playspf.com and follow along on Instagram. For more information on The Exchange, visit theexchangenola.com and follow along on Instagram.

About Clear Skies Hospitality

Clear Skies Hospitality (CSH) is a Chicago-based hospitality and entertainment company. CSH is the parent company of SPF, Chicago's first and largest pickleball and lifestyle club, with three Chicago locations and now expanding to New Orleans through the acquisition of The Exchange. The company's portfolio focuses on hospitality concepts that combine sport, food and beverage, and community.

About The Exchange

Founded by Renée Melchiode, The Exchange is a New Orleans pickleball facility featuring indoor courts, a full bar, food service, and a robust calendar of programming and events. The club has become a hub for the New Orleans pickleball community, known for its hospitality, coaching, and member experience. The Exchange is located at 2120 Rousseau St. in New Orleans. For more information, please visit theexchangenola.com.

About SPF

Located at 2121 N. Clybourn Ave., SPF opened in January 2024 as Chicago's largest indoor pickleball facility, providing a tropical getaway in the heart of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. The dining and entertainment concept features state-of-the-art amenities, a Honey Butter Beach Club dining concept, and robust programming for all ages, serving as a year-round recreation, entertainment, and community hub. The 42,000-square-foot space features nine dedicated indoor pickleball courts with instant replay technology, a smoothie and coffee bar, and guest amenities, including spacious locker rooms complete with saunas and showers. Guests can also take advantage of additional games and activities, including an indoor turf field, bocce and pool table lounges, cornhole, air hockey, and more. SPF All Day in Old Irving Park is the city's first 24/7 autonomous pickleball facility, and SPF West Loop will open later this year. For more information on SPF, please visit playspf.com.

Media Contact

Brooke Harkins, Clear Skies Hospitality LLC, 1 4846802358, [email protected]

SOURCE Clear Skies Hospitality LLC