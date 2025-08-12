Clear Skye Reinvents Separation of Duties with Native ServiceNow Application

"With an SoD solution built natively on ServiceNow, policy creators and managers can enforce compliance without learning yet another tool. They can feed SoD insights into broader risk and security processes already running on the Now Platform." Michael Tweddle, CEO, Clear Skye Post this

As regulatory frameworks tighten and security threats evolve, organizations are under increased pressure to implement precise, scalable access controls. SoD raises the bar by embedding critical governance capabilities directly into the platform that enterprises already use, eliminating the overhead of stand-alone tools.

Because Clear Skye applications are built natively on the ServiceNow platform, security processes can be managed without the need for a third-party solution — allowing organizations to improve governance across business and IT while also unifying the experience for users and administrators.

Highlights of Clear Skye SoD:

The new SoD engine redefines compliance ease and precision by:

Preventing toxic combinations with configurations defined by business function—not just technical entitlements—making policies easier to interpret and enforce.

Supporting "must-have" combinations, flagging risks when key access requirements are not met. For instance, ensuring ERP administrators have strong authentication enabled—a compliance risk if not enforced.

Automatically mitigating risk by intercepting access requests, routing them for approval, executing exception playbooks, and logging findings.

Enabling compliance managers by visualizing relationships via the Policy Map in the SoD Workspace.

Today's enterprises need granular control over who has access to what, without slowing down business operations or burdening technical teams with new tools. Clear Skye SoD delivers exactly that—streamlined governance for modern environments and complex compliance requirements.

"This new release from Clear Skye shows the continued innovation possible from our Build Partners," said Alix Douglas, Global VP of Partner Solutions at ServiceNow. "Clear Skye extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

"With an SoD solution built natively on ServiceNow, policy creators and managers can enforce compliance without learning yet another tool," said Michael Tweddle, CEO of Clear Skye. "More importantly, they gain visibility across the business and can feed SoD insights into broader risk and security processes already running on the Now Platform.

Explore the new capabilities in Clear Skye 5.3 — including our reimagined Separation of Duties engine — and see how we're redefining identity compliance on ServiceNow. Join our upcoming webinar on Thursday, August 14 to see it in action and get your questions answered live. Register now at https://clearskye.com.

About Clear Skye

Clear Skye, the only identity governance and security solution built natively on ServiceNow, optimizes enterprise identity and risk management with a platform-first approach. The company provides workflow management, access requests, access review, and identity lifecycle management tools to a broad set of vertical markets. By leveraging an existing business platform, Clear Skye enables customers to reduce friction and IT hurdles, while improving workflows and user experience. For more information, visit https://www.clearskye.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

