ClearBlade Achieves Google Cloud Premier Partner Status

"We're pleased to welcome ClearBlade as a Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model," said Philip Larson, Managing Director, Partner Programs at Google Cloud. Post this

"At ClearBlade, we help businesses turn machine data into real-time insights that drive safer, more sustainable, and more efficient operations," said Eric Simone, Co-Founder & CEO of ClearBlade. "Our partnership with Google Cloud has been a key factor in advancing this mission, and becoming a Premier level partner is a testament to our commitment to delivering powerful IoT solutions."

"We're pleased to welcome ClearBlade as a Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model," said Philip Larson, Managing Director, Partner Programs at Google Cloud. "This indicates they've achieved a high level of certification, delivered customer success with specific Google Cloud products and services, and demonstrated the project readiness that customers need to accelerate their digital transformations."

Partnership Puts the Power of IoT Data & AI into Customers' Hands

ClearBlade's products ⸺ IoT Core, IoT Enterprise, Edge AI, and Intelligent Assets ⸺ are compatible with multiple Google products and services including BigQuery, PubSub, Compute, Cloud Storage, Google Distributed Cloud, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Vertex AI.

In 2024, these integrations spurred innovations that enabled customers to harness the power of IoT and AI more effectively, including the GenAI Assistant and the Anomaly Detection Component. Both features are within ClearBlade's connected digital twin offering, Intelligent Assets, which provides business users with real-time visibility of streaming machine data so they can manage, control, and take action when needed.

"The world is teeming with machines that generate a staggering abundance of data; as the volume, velocity, and variety grows, so does the complexity of making it useful in an organization," said ClearBlade CoFounder & CTO Aaron Allsbrook. "Our partnership with Google Cloud enables us to help customers reduce data pipeline complexities, derive insights, and achieve practical outcomes faster than ever. We're hyper-focused on reducing that friction even further in 2025."

2025 and Beyond

In 2025, ClearBlade will further strengthen its partnership with Google Cloud through strategic initiatives, including:

Increasing the ease and speed of device onboarding and data pipeline management across ClearBlade applications directly available from the Google Cloud Marketplace

Expanding Google Cloud designations for tighter integrations with Google PubSub, BigQuery, Vertex AI, and more core Google Cloud products

Creating easy-to-deploy components that meet the needs of unique industries as well as streamlining the use of ClearBlade's Edge AI application

Innovating at the intersection of AI and IoT utilizing Vertex AI to make machine data-driven insights even more practical and actionable for enterprises

For more information, visit the ClearBlade Google Partner Marketplace listing or visit https://www.clearblade.com/google-cloud/

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is the industry leader in IoT, Edge AI, and connected Digital Twin software, dedicated to making the world more efficient, safer, and sustainable. As a Google Cloud Premier level partner, our products are compatible with Google's AI and data tools to turn machine data into actionable insights. Our award-winning solutions—IoT Core, Enterprise IoT, Edge AI, and Intelligent Assets—enable rapid ROI across industries like buildings, transportation, and energy. Our platform seamlessly connects devices, sensors, and systems across edge, cloud, and on-prem environments. Learn more at clearblade.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Schulz-Behrend, ClearBlade, Inc., 1 866-999-3343, [email protected], www.clearblade.com

SOURCE ClearBlade, Inc.