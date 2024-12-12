ClearBlade Announces New Anomaly Detection Component in Intelligent Assets

"We're working rapidly to close the gap between advanced IoT technologies and operators in the field; I'm excited to see all the creative use cases our customers and partners will develop with this new feature," said ClearBlade Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Aaron Allsbrook. Post this

"One of the biggest barriers to IoT success is making data easy for end-users to see, understand, and act on when repair or maintenance is required in the field," said ClearBlade Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Aaron Allsbrook. "Now, Intelligent Assets customers can enable AI-generated anomaly detection as straightforward gauges and alerts."

Components enhance the core functionality of Intelligent Assets by using AI to detect unusual patterns in asset data, based on selected attributes. For example, the Anomaly Detection Component can utilize the flow rate and pressure data feeds from farm water pumps to generate a model that determines when excessive rates indicate a significant anomaly that requires attention. Within Intelligent Assets, a simple score is displayed in the form of a gauge widget to inform the end user of the anomaly.

"We're working rapidly to close the gap between advanced IoT technologies and operators in the field; Components significantly enhance a company's ability to leverage AI based on asset data and I'm excited to see all the creative use cases our customers and partners will develop with this new feature," said ClearBlade Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Aaron Allsbrook. "Kudos to the ClearBlade team for this exciting new capability!"

Learn More:

See the Anomaly Detection Component in action: https://youtu.be/hr41AgHRS0w

Intelligent Assets customers can enable Components by contacting their administrator.

Partners can contact [email protected] to discuss enabling a Component in Intelligent Assets.

to discuss enabling a Component in Intelligent Assets. Learn more about Intelligent Assets and take a tour of the application at https://www.clearblade.com/intelligent-assets/

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is the industry-leading IoT, Edge AI and connected Digital Twins software provider. On a mission to make the world more efficient, safer and sustainable, our customers bring their IoT visions to life with our award-winning, secure, flexible, autonomous, real-time and scalable software: IoT Core, Enterprise IoT, Edge AI and Intelligent Assets. Highly tailored to the buildings, transportation and energy industries, our software connects with any device, sensor, edge, cloud, or on-premise system via any protocol. The result is a highly flexible, transformative IoT solution … deployed, operational and driving ROI within weeks. For more information, please visit https://www.clearblade.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Schulz-Behrend, ClearBlade, Inc., 1 866-999-3343, [email protected], www.clearblade.com

SOURCE ClearBlade, Inc.; ClearBlade, Inc.