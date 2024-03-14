ClearBlade Announces Standout 150% Revenue Growth, Significant Customer Acquisition in 2023

"ClearBlade's outstanding performance is a testament to our incredible team, our deep dedication to bringing customers' vision to life, and our best-in-class software," said ClearBlade Founder & Chief Executive Officer Eric Simone. Post this

In 2022 and 2023, the industry experienced a significant shakeout as several companies abandoned their IoT software, creating an opportunity for ClearBlade to capture a significant market share. Most notably, ClearBlade captured over 250 Google Cloud customers into its IoT Core, Digital Twins, and Edge AI products.

Standout Growth from the ClearBlade Team

Significant accomplishments in 2023 include:

Grew annual recurring revenue by 150%, including significant customer expansion

Connected 5 million devices across 35 countries worldwide

Captured over 250 Google Cloud IoT Core customers

Appointed Bob Davis as Chief Operating and Financial Officer

ClearBlade continues to see significant traction in the transportation, buildings and energy sectors:

Chicago Metra awarded ClearBlade a $3.9 million contract to deliver grade crossing monitoring and equipment monitoring at hundreds of locations across its transit network.

contract to deliver grade crossing monitoring and equipment monitoring at hundreds of locations across its transit network. Seawolf was awarded the IoT Community Edge award for its work with ClearBlade in transforming its water management operations to achieve unparalleled efficiency and improved reliability, while significantly reducing costs.

Product Achievements & Innovations on the Horizon

In 2023, ClearBlade launched significant product innovations, including:

Innovating on Edge AI use cases to run models at the asset level, not in the cloud, to generate real-time predictions on safeguarding water cleanliness, measuring energy efficiency, and monitoring infrastructure health for buildings, trains, and bridges

Q4 2023 Skull Product Release - improved stability and performance while making deployments easier for IoT Core

Q3 2023 Cat's Eye Product Release - improved Intelligent Assets to be more customizable

Q2 2023 Spirograph Product Release - introduced significant advancements to IoT Core, supporting Google IoT Core customers in need of a replacement solution

Q1 2023 Lion Product Release - focused on meeting the needs of migrating registries to IoT Core with eight new product features

Upcoming Generative AI Advancements

In 2024, ClearBlade will incorporate Generative AI into its product, making its no-code Digital Twins application, Intelligent Assets, even more efficient for operators. With everyday language such as "show me power usage on all pumps in the Northwest region" or "alert me if machinery in the field requires maintenance," ClearBlade is making it easy for business experts to leverage the power of AI in IoT.

ClearBlade Accolades

In 2023, ClearBlade received the IoT Innovator in Intelligent Transportation & Connected Vehicle Automation Innovation awards by Compass Intelligence, was named one of the Top 101 Internet Companies and Startups in Texas, was named a Top 5 Edge Computing Company by Xenostack, and was named a Top 50 Edge Company by CRN.

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is the industry-leading IoT, Edge AI and connected Digital Twins provider. On a mission to make the world more efficient, safer and sustainable, our customers bring their IoT visions to life with our award-winning, secure, flexible, autonomous, real-time and scalable software: IoT Core, Enterprise IoT, Edge AI and Intelligent Assets. Highly tailored to the buildings, transportation and energy industries, our software connects with any device, sensor, edge, cloud, or on-premise system via any protocol. The result is a highly flexible, transformative IoT solution … deployed, operational and driving ROI within weeks. For more information, please visit https://www.clearblade.com.

