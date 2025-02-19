ClearBlade Appoints John Jenkins as Vice President of Sales

"John joined ClearBlade in November 2024 as Managing Director of Enterprise Sales and has already made a remarkable impact with his leadership and strategic insight," said Eric Simone, Founder and CEO of ClearBlade. Post this

Jenkins assumes leadership of the sales strategy at a pivotal moment as ClearBlade continues to expand its market footprint and build on its momentum. His appointment underscores the company's commitment to accelerating growth and enhancing customer value.

"Since joining ClearBlade, I've witnessed firsthand the unparalleled value our customers gain from our ability to rapidly transform machine data into actionable insights that drive tangible ROI," said Jenkins. "With our highly skilled sales and services teams, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and continued innovation, we are poised for significant market growth in 2025 and beyond."

In his new role, Jenkins will spearhead ClearBlade's sales strategy, focusing on expanding market reach, strengthening client relationships, and accelerating revenue growth. He will also draw upon his expertise in streamlining time-to-value through strategic services and his continued education in AI- and machine-learning-driven no-code solutions from the MIT Professional Education program.

Prior to joining ClearBlade, Jenkins served as Vice President of Field Operations at Perficient, where he played a critical role in scaling business operations and revenue growth. His promotion to the executive leadership team reinforces ClearBlade's commitment to empowering enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is a leading provider of IoT, Edge AI, and connected digital twins software. Committed to making the world more efficient, safer, and sustainable, ClearBlade enables enterprises to bring their IoT visions to life with award-winning, secure, flexible, autonomous, real-time, and scalable software solutions, including IoT Core, Enterprise IoT, Edge AI, and Intelligent Assets. Tailored for industries such as buildings, transportation, and energy, ClearBlade's software seamlessly connects with any device, sensor, edge, cloud, or on-premise system via any protocol—delivering transformative IoT solutions that drive ROI in weeks. For more information, visit www.clearblade.com.

