ClearBlade Customer Seawolf Wins IoT Community Edge Solution 2023

ClearBlade's work with Seawolf Resources to enhance water management operations was honored as best-in-class for edge technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBlade, the industry-leading IoT Platform and Edge AI company, today announced that customer Seawolf Resources has been awarded the IoT Community Edge award for its work with ClearBlade at the IoT Grand Slam Live event last week.

The IoT Community Edge Solutions Award recognizes companies that have worked with ecosystem members of the IoT Community to create "best in class" solutions driven by the power of edge technology.

"Seawolf's sustainable disposal solution powered by the edge technology of IoT Community Platinum member ClearBlade is a fitting recipient of IoT Community Edge Solution 2023," remarked members of the IoT Community Edge solution judge's panel.

Implementing ClearBlade's IoT and Edge computing software, Intelligent Assets and IoT Edge, has revolutionized Seawolf water management operations, resulting in increased operational efficiency, improved reliability of the water supply, enhanced safety, and significant cost savings. With ClearBlade's remote monitoring and control capabilities, Seawolf can focus on its core competency while entrusting the monitoring and control of its water infrastructure to ClearBlade's software.

"ClearBlade's IoT solution has completely transformed our water management operations. With their remote monitoring and control capabilities, we have achieved unparalleled efficiency and improved reliability for our business and customers. The cost savings we have experienced are remarkable. ClearBlade's software has truly been a game-changer for our business," Seawolf Resources Chief Operating Officer Ty Daws.

At the conference, ClearBlade executives took the stage to tackle some of IoT's biggest opportunities and challenges:

ClearBlade Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Aaron Allsbrook gave a dynamic presentation, "Accelerating Innovation: Unleashing the Power of Digital Twins and AI." Allsbrook shared why pairing digital twins, virtual replicas of physical assets, with artificial intelligence can be a powerful catalyst for digital transformation and breakthrough innovation in an enterprise.

ClearBlade Founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Simone participated in a panel with SoftServe Vice President and Solutions Consulting Guy Merritt and Yokogawa ICS/IOT Cybersecurity Consultant Matt Malone to explore new risks for operational technology in a panel entitled, "Bad Actors and the Operational Technology World."

For more information, read the case study, "Seawolf Enhances Water Management Operations with ClearBlade's IoT Solution."

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is the industry-leading IoT platform and Edge AI software company that enables enterprises to rapidly engineer and run secure, real-time, scalable IoT applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ClearBlade is an award-winning, fully scalable, secure, flexible, and autonomous IoT cloud and Edge platform that enables companies to ingest, analyze, adapt, and act on any data in real-time and at extreme scale. ClearBlade provides its consistent platform across the Edge, cloud, and on-premises environments. For more information, please visit https://www.clearblade.com.

