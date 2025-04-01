ClearBlade Expands Google Cloud Marketplace Offerings with Powerful New Professional Services

"We're thrilled to bring these services to Google Cloud Marketplace, helping businesses harness IoT and AI faster and more effectively than ever before," said Eric Simone, Founder and CEO of ClearBlade. Post this

"We're thrilled to bring these services to Google Cloud Marketplace, helping businesses harness IoT and AI faster and more effectively than ever before," said Eric Simone, Founder and CEO of ClearBlade. "By offering end-to-end implementation and fully managed services, we provide organizations with the expertise, scalability, and support they need to unlock their full digital potential. Through our partnership with Google Cloud, we're helping to ensure a future-proof and seamless path forward for our clients."

ClearBlade IoT & AI Implementation Services

For businesses ready to supercharge their adoption of IoT and AI, ClearBlade's IoT & AI Implementation Services offer a streamlined approach to seamless deployment and integration. Whether launching new initiatives or upgrading existing infrastructures, this service is tailored to meet specific business needs, driving efficiency, innovation, and scale.

Key Offerings:

Custom IoT Architecture & Development: Expert-designed architectures, current/future state analysis, state-of-the-art proofs of concept, and customized IoT solutions.

Seamless Migrations & Deployment: Supports new IoT deployments or workload migrations and effortless integrations with Google Cloud products and services like BigQuery, Pub/Sub, and the Vertex AI platform.

Digital Twin Customization: Tailored digital twins that bring Intelligent Assets to life for real-time operational insights.

AI-Powered Innovation: Comprehensive data pipeline engineering, multi-modal data integration, AI model development, training, and inferencing for predictive analytics and edge AI solutions.

ClearBlade's expert team works alongside clients every step of the way, from strategy and development to deployment and go-live support — ensuring maximum ROI and long-term success.

ClearBlade Managed Services

For organizations that want to focus on innovation without the complexity of managing IoT and AI infrastructure, ClearBlade Managed Services offers a fully supported and optimized solution. Whether hosted as a managed service or deployed within a customer's Google Cloud environment, these services ensure efficiency, scalability, and security.

"Throughout my career, I've seen how critical it is to have a knowledgeable, responsive team managing IoT and AI solutions," said John Jenkins, Vice President of Sales at ClearBlade. "With our Managed Services on Google Cloud Marketplace, businesses can now confidently deploy cutting-edge solutions with the long-term support they need to thrive."

Key Offerings:

Integrated IoT Platform: Fully integrated with Google Cloud products and services like Pub/Sub, BigQuery, and AI tools, enabling real-time data processing, advanced analytics, and AI-driven decision-making.

Scalable Infrastructure Management: Optimized cloud infrastructure management, featuring automated resource provisioning and real-time monitoring to minimize operational costs.

Security and Compliance: End-to-end encryption, identity management, and adherence to industry regulations safeguard critical data and infrastructure.

24/7 Monitoring and Support: Proactive issue resolution, continuous system monitoring, and dedicated expert support to enhance reliability.

Professional Expertise and Support: ClearBlade's team of Google Cloud certified engineers ensures tailored solutions that meet business objectives and streamline ongoing optimization.

With ClearBlade Managed Services, businesses gain a faster deployment cycle, optimized costs, and a future-proof, scalable infrastructure that keeps their IoT and AI solutions ahead of the curve.

Why ClearBlade?

With a proven track record in IoT and AI, ClearBlade is a trusted leader in digital transformation. Our professional services, available on Google Cloud Marketplace, provide businesses with expertise, support, and cutting-edge infrastructure to fuel innovation. By integrating with Google Cloud, we empower organizations to deploy secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Learn more about ClearBlade's Professional Services on Google Cloud Marketplace:

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is a premier provider of IoT, Edge AI, and connected Digital Twin software, dedicated to making industries more efficient, safer, and sustainable. As a Premier level Partner for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model and a Partner level Partner in the Service Engagement Model, our solutions seamlessly integrate with Google's AI and data tools, transforming machine data into actionable insights. Our award-winning technologies—IoT Core, Enterprise IoT, Edge AI, and Intelligent Assets—deliver rapid ROI across industries like buildings, transportation, and energy. Learn more at clearblade.com.

