ClearBlade Launches Industry's First Real-Time Forecasting AI at the Edge

"We built Forecasting AI to give operational teams the power to plan ahead without waiting on a centralized analytics team," said Eric Simone, CEO of ClearBlade. "By embedding forecasting directly into Intelligent Assets, we're helping customers drive measurable ROI, not just AI experimentation." Post this

This is the third in ClearBlade's growing AI Component library, joining the Anomaly Detection and Intelligent Video Analytics AI Components. Each component works independently yet supports ClearBlade's strategy of delivering modular, edge-ready AI without forcing customers to rip and replace existing systems. With Forecasting, users can now select attributes to predict against inside Intelligent Assets, generating future-state values based on historical telemetry, usage patterns, environmental signals, and other asset inputs

"We built Forecasting AI to give operational teams the power to plan ahead without waiting on a centralized analytics team," said Eric Simone, CEO of ClearBlade. "By embedding forecasting directly into Intelligent Assets, we're helping customers drive measurable ROI, not just AI experimentation."

What It Does

Predict future values for asset attributes using historical data, environmental factors, and usage patterns

Run forecast models at the edge to predict performance even when connectivity is disrupted

Compare real-time telemetry with predicted values inside dashboards and asset history views

Use GenAI to suggest meaningful inputs for forecasting targets

Explore upcoming operational periods using an updated time-range control

Access all features through a no-code interface designed for operational and business users

Forecast asset attributes in real time using AI models trained on historical data

Create configurable predictions on asset attributes inside Intelligent Assets

Accessible, Configurable, and Fully Integrated

The Forecasting AI Component brings machine learning into everyday workflows. Users can configure forecasting inside Intelligent Assets by selecting attributes to model and viewing results directly within the operational context. No external systems, data science teams, or infrastructure changes are needed.

"Most predictive tools operate in isolation or require offline processing," said Aaron Allsbrook, CTO of ClearBlade. "We are delivering forecasting as a fully integrated, always-on capability inside the digital twin so users can see what's coming instead of only looking at the past."

ClearBlade's Forecasting AI Component is powered by the same edge-native architecture that has differentiated the company for more than a decade. ClearBade Edge provides a lightweight runtime built specifically for industrial environments where connectivity is intermittent, compute is constrained, and decisions cannot wait for a round-trip to the cloud. Forecasting AI leverages Edge to compute predictions directly where data originates and maintain continuous operation during network outages.

Real-World Applications

Predictive Maintenance: Anticipate equipment failures and schedule service before downtime

Smart Energy: Forecast generation, storage, and load in solar and grid systems

Facility Optimization: Predict HVAC demand and occupancy levels in smart buildings

Fleet Monitoring: Forecast fuel levels, engine temperature, and component wear

Utility Planning: Model future water flow and demand across networks

Inventory and Supply Chain: Plan parts and replenishment based on real usage patterns

AI-powered, enterprise-grade intelligence

ClearBlade used Google Cloud's Vertex AI and BigQuery platforms and Google's Gemini models to build the Forecasting AI Component, which delivers enterprise-grade intelligence within ClearBlade's digital twin platform. This is the third release in ClearBlade's AI Component library, following Anomaly Detection and Intelligent Video Analytics.

Now Available to All Intelligent Assets Customers

Forecasting AI is available immediately to all Intelligent Assets users. The feature can be enabled directly from the ClearBlade platform.

To schedule a demo, visit clearblade.com.

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade empowers the people who keep the world running. As a pioneer in Edge AI, IoT, and digital twin software, ClearBlade connects physical infrastructure to real-time intelligence. Organizations around the world use ClearBlade to deploy faster, reduce costs, and achieve smarter operational outcomes.

Learn more at www.clearblade.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Schulz-Behrend, ClearBlade, 1 866-999-3343, [email protected], www.clearblade.com

SOURCE ClearBlade