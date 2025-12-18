ClearBlade Launches No-Code MQTT-to-Database Connector for Real-Time Streaming

Stream MQTT data into any database: no custom code, no bottlenecks, no limits.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBlade, a leader in Edge AI and connected Digital Twins, today announced the release of its new MQTT-to-Database Connector, a native ClearBlade capability that allows enterprises to stream device data directly into their preferred databases, without writing a single line of custom code.

The new connector provides a simple, configuration-only path to route MQTT messages into a wide range of external data systems, including Google BigQuery, CloudSQL, Postgres, SQL Server, MongoDB, Couch DB, MySQL, Oracle, Redshift and MariaDB. By turning MQTT topics into instantly bindable data sinks, organizations can now move from "device to database" in minutes instead of weeks.

A Native, No-Code Path from MQTT to Any Database

The MQTT-to-Database Connector extends ClearBlade's existing library of database integrations by allowing any supported database connector to operate as an MQTT endpoint. Using ClearBlade's native binding, teams can map incoming MQTT topics to database collections, tables, or objects with no service coding, no custom logic, and no integration scaffolding required.

"This capability eliminates weeks of engineering work and puts full control of machine data routing back into the hands of operators and analysts," said Aaron Allsbrook, CTO of ClearBlade. "By removing integration friction, we're helping customers scale faster across cloud, enterprise platforms, and edge environments, without writing a single line of code."

High-Performance Batching for Massive Device Fleets

To support large-scale device deployments, which can span tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of devices, the connector includes a new batching layer designed to dramatically improve throughput and system performance.

Key batching features include:

Batch-write message to group incoming messages before insertion

Configurable batch sizes to tune performance for different workloads

Stream-then-write behavior, allowing real-time ingestion while optimizing downstream writes

Instead of writing every message individually, which stresses both databases and network infrastructure, the connector intelligently aggregates messages and writes them in efficient batches. Initial deployments show significant performance gains, especially for high-frequency telemetry streams that require structured ingestion for digital twins and AI inference.

Simplifying Enterprise Integration Across Clouds and Data Platforms

The connector also extends ClearBlade's cross-cloud flexibility, making it easy to integrate with leading hyperscaler services and third-party systems without additional engineering overhead. Enterprises can now link MQTT data directly to any database.

This reinforces ClearBlade's commitment to open architectures that accelerate deployment velocity and reduce the cost of custom development.

Delivering More Power from One Platform

The MQTT-to-Database Connector is built into the ClearBlade platform as a native capability, offering:

A generic MQTT-to-Database API for real-time streaming

No-code configuration via MQTT topic bindings

Compatibility with all existing ClearBlade database connectors

Massive scalability for high-volume device ecosystems

"This release advances ClearBlade's mission to deliver maximum power through a unified, enterprise-grade platform," said Eric Simone, CEO of ClearBlade. "Customers gain the freedom of MQTT, the intelligence of their existing data systems, and the speed of no-code configuration, without the engineering drag that typically slows innovation."

Built for the Real World: MQTT, FTP, and More

The new connector complements ClearBlade's support for streaming- and file-based connectors. File-based ingestion efficiently supports modern cloud file storage and legacy FTP-based transmissions. Streaming encompasses cloud offerings like PubSub, Kinesis, and EventHub, as well as open-source solutions such as Kafka and Pulsar.

Availability

The ClearBlade MQTT-to-Database Connector is now available for all ClearBlade Enterprise and Intelligent Assets customers.

To schedule a demo or see the connector in action, visit www.clearblade.com or contact [email protected].

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade empowers the people who keep the world running. Deployed across 38 countries with 53 million connected devices, ClearBlade enables real-time decision-making through secure, scalable, and rapidly deployable software solutions. As Google's premier IoT and Edge AI partner, ClearBlade is the proven choice for enterprises transforming physical systems into intelligent assets. Learn more at www.clearblade.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Schulz-Behrend, ClearBlade, Inc., 1 866-999-3343, [email protected], www.clearblade.com

SOURCE ClearBlade, Inc.