ClearBlade Named "Hot Vendor" in IoT, 2023 by Aragon Research

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBlade, IoT Platform and Edge AI company, today announced it has been included in the list of "Hot Vendors" in the "Hot Vendors in Internet of Things (IoT), 2023" report* by Aragon Research, Inc. ClearBlade was formally presented with their award on December 5, 2023, at the virtual event, Transform 2023, Aragon Research's annual awards ceremony.

"We're thrilled to be featured as a 'Hot Vendor in IoT' by Aragon Research and we believe our inclusion confirms our continued innovation and success," said Eric Simone, CEO of ClearBlade. "ClearBlade, has been in use and trusted by enterprises. Companies need software that gives them scalability, flexibility, and immediate ROI."

ClearBlade released its IoT platform product in 2014 and its Edge platform in 2016, the very first Edge software product launched in the industry. While other hyperscalers and platforms have worked to build similar offerings, ClearBlade has consistently led the way with its scalable MQTT message broker, its secure Edge platform, and its innovative no-code Intelligent Assets application.

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is the industry-leading IoT platform and Edge AI software company that enables enterprises to rapidly engineer and run secure, real-time, scalable IoT applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ClearBlade is an award-winning, fully scalable, secure, flexible, and autonomous IoT cloud and Edge platform that enables companies to ingest, analyze, adapt, and act on any data in real-time and at extreme scale. ClearBlade provides its consistent platform across the Edge, cloud, and on-premises environments. For more information, please visit https://www.clearblade.com.

