ClearBlade Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar for Full-Stack Edge Deployments

Edge AI – Run AI models and inference directly on edge devices.

Edge-Native – Lightweight optimized runtime for AI, IoT, and industrial environments.

Non-x86 Compute – Support for ARM, MIPSLE, PowerPC, and other architectures.

Developer Environments – VSCode integration, CI/CD tools, APIs, and GenAI assistant.

"ClearBlade was the first to deliver edge software in 2013," said Eric Simone, CEO of ClearBlade. "While others rely on generic containers, we provide a complete edge-native platform designed for real-world conditions including offline operation, full protocol support, and enterprise-scale deployments."

ClearBlade is recognized for its robust DevOps capabilities, cloud service integrations including Kafka, SQS, and Pub/Sub, and its track record of delivering scalable solutions across critical sectors such as transportation, utilities, mining, and industrial infrastructure.

Why This Matters for Customers

This recognition reinforces ClearBlade's role as a trusted enterprise partner that reduces risk and accelerates time-to-value. While an estimated 80 percent of IoT projects fail at scale when built from scratch, ClearBlade provides a unified platform that enables customers to:

Deploy 65 percent faster on average

Avoid millions in upfront development costs

Bypass 24 months of implementation delays

Minimize vendor lock-in and service interruptions

With ClearBlade, organizations can launch faster, scale with confidence, and focus on business outcomes rather than infrastructure challenges, all while retaining their existing investments in IoT and AI.

Download the full GigaOm Radar for Full-Stack Edge Deployments to see how ClearBlade ranks across all evaluation criteria and read the complete vendor analysis.

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade empowers the people who keep the world running. As a leader in Edge AI, IoT, and digital twin software, ClearBlade connects physical assets to actionable intelligence with security, reliability, and scale. Organizations worldwide trust the ClearBlade platform to power mission-critical operations across industries, enabling faster deployments in under 30 days, lower costs, and smarter outcomes. Learn more at www.clearblade.com.

