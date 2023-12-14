ClearBlade Names Bob Davis Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Experienced executive brings extensive tech experience to the leading IoT Platform and Edge AI company.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBlade, the industry-leading IoT Platform and Edge AI company, today announced that Bob Davis has been appointed as the company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer. In this role, Davis is responsible for ClearBlade's financial and operational success.

Davis brings over 30 years of accounting and financial experience with a range of technology companies varying in size and revenue. His experience includes serving as the chief financial officer of SaaS companies Zilliant, Computer Associates, and Open Solutions. Bob also supported the financial functions at numerous eCommerce companies, including Saatva.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob Davis to ClearBlade as our new COO/CFO. With a proven track record of driving financial and operational excellence in high-growth software companies, Bob brings invaluable expertise to our leadership team. His experience in successfully navigating capital raising and M&A transactions aligns seamlessly with ClearBlade's strategic goals, positioning us for continued success and sustained growth. We look forward to leveraging Bob's insights and leadership to propel ClearBlade to new heights in the dynamic Internet of Things landscape," stated Eric Simone, Chief Executive Officer at ClearBlade.

"ClearBlade has been at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT), Edge AI computing, and Digital Twins for over a decade. The company's remarkable growth in the past year is a testament to the power of their innovative solutions," said Bob Davis. "I'm thrilled to support this excellent team from a financial and operational perspective as they deliver groundbreaking digital transformations for their customers."

