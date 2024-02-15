ClearBlade Names Brad Green as Director of Professional Services

"[Brad Green] is a proven leader who has built highly effective service teams across multiple companies. He is the right person to lead our growth as we support hundreds of customers worldwide." - Eric Simone, ClearBlade CEO Post this

"I am pleased to welcome Brad Green to our rapidly expanding team at ClearBlade as our director of professional services. He is a proven leader who has built highly effective service teams across multiple companies. He is the right person to lead our growth as we support hundreds of customers worldwide," said ClearBlade Chief Executive Officer Eric Simone .

"Brad is an exceptional leader in professional services. As ClearBlade's customer base grows, having Brad at the helm will be essential to delivering best-in-class IoT, Edge AI, and Intelligent Assets projects. I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to the team," said ClearBlade Chief Technology Officer Aaron Allsbrook .

. "I'm excited to join ClearBlade to manage and grow the professional services team. Combining ClearBlade's best-in-class IoT tools with a team of highly skilled IoT architects and engineers will allow us to better serve customers building and deploying leading-edge IOT solutions," said ClearBlade Director of Services Brad Green .

Green brings more than 30 years of experience delivering technology transformations in the energy and healthcare industries. He has managed large professional service practices delivering more than $25 million in top-line revenue. His experience includes managing the P&L of services teams with a strong focus on margin delivery with responsibility for the delivery of large-scale systems integration projects, CRM, and content management projects. Green's experience includes a strong focus on digital transformation using a combination of enterprise CRM/content platforms and custom-built software. Additionally, he brings experience developing strong off-shore and near-shore partner alliances and delivery models.

Based in Chicago, Green holds a Bachelor of Business with a computer science concentration from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Krannert School of Management. In addition to his experience at Ernst & Young, Green has held professional service roles at Zilker Technology, Avnet Services, and Avnet.

