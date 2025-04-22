ClearBlade Unveils Intelligent Video Analytics--Turn Any Camera Into an AI System

"You don't need to rip and replace your cameras. This solution turns your existing video systems into powerful AI tools that protect privacy, reduce cloud costs, and deliver real-time insights that actually move the needle." Post this

"With Intelligent Video Analytics, we're putting enterprise-grade AI right at the edge—on your terms," said Eric Simone, Founder & CEO at ClearBlade. "You don't need to rip and replace your cameras. This solution turns your existing video systems into powerful AI tools that protect privacy, reduce cloud costs, and deliver real-time insights that actually move the needle."

Key Enterprise Benefits:

AI for Any Camera – Add advanced AI to your existing video systems. No new hardware required.

Fast ROI – Enable smarter decisions and faster responses that reduce costs and risks.

Real-Time Safety Alerts – Automatically detect safety events and respond before issues escalate.

Actionable Insights – Trigger alerts, visual cues, and workflows via ClearBlade's Intelligent Assets.

Industry-Ready – Customizable for facilities, buildings, educational campuses, energy, transit, rail, retail, and more.

Edge-Driven Security – Keep data local, protect privacy, and balance cloud costs.

Rapid Deployment – Launch fast with no-code Intelligent Assets or ClearBlade's expert services.

Key Technical Capabilities:

Edge Processing – Analyze video locally to streamline storage and optimize cloud storage costs.

Privacy Protection – Blur faces and de-identify footage to ensure compliance.

No-Code Configuration – Simple, intuitive setup through a cloud-based interface.

Comprehensive AI Library – Access models for object detection, motion tracking, text interpretation, and more.

Digital Twin Integration – Enrich operations by connecting video insights with machine data and enterprise systems.

Workflow Automation – Build rules to automate alerts and actions—no developer required.

ClearBlade's Intelligent Video Analytics delivers fast, flexible, and scalable edge AI—designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations focused on safety, efficiency, and performance.

This new Intelligent Video Analytics AI Component, now available in ClearBlade Intelligent Assets, is available for customers to access immediately. Please reach out to customer support for assistance in utilizing Intelligent Video Analytics.

Watch the video and learn more at www.clearblade.com.

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is a premier provider of IoT, Edge AI, and connected Digital Twin software, dedicated to making industries more efficient, safer, and sustainable. As a Premier-level Partner for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model and a Partner-level Partner in the Service Engagement Model, our solutions seamlessly integrate with Google's AI and data tools, transforming machine data into actionable insights. Our award-winning technologies—IoT Core, Enterprise IoT, Edge AI, and Intelligent Assets—deliver rapid ROI across industries like buildings, transportation, and energy. Learn more at clearblade.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Schulz-Behrend, ClearBlade, 1 866-999-3343, [email protected], www.clearblade.com

SOURCE ClearBlade