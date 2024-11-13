ClearBlade Welcomes John Jenkins as Managing Director of Enterprise Sales

"We are thrilled to welcome John to ClearBlade," said Eric Simone, founder and CEO of ClearBlade. "His expertise will be instrumental in driving ClearBlade's vision forward as we continue to deliver cutting-edge IoT solutions to an ever-expanding market." Post this

"I'm beyond excited to join ClearBlade; the company's innovative IoT solutions with real world use cases for Generative AI and machine learning are a great fit for my previous leadership roles and recent focus on AI," said John Jenkins, ClearBlade Managing Director of Enterprise Sales. "After more than 25 years of leadership in the services industry, it's exhilarating to join a software company with such great talent and innovation."

In his new role, Jenkins will be responsible for spearheading ClearBlade's enterprise sales strategy, focusing on expanding market reach, strengthening customer relationships, and accelerating revenue growth. His extensive background includes senior roles with leading technology companies, where he achieved substantial revenue milestones and customer growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to ClearBlade," said Eric Simone, founder and CEO of ClearBlade. "John's proven track record in enterprise sales and his leadership abilities make him the perfect fit for our team. His expertise will be instrumental in driving ClearBlade's vision forward as we continue to deliver cutting-edge IoT solutions to an ever-expanding market."

Most recently, Jenkins served as the vice president of field operations at Perficient. Jenkins's appointment comes at a time when ClearBlade is experiencing substantial growth, including a 150% revenue increase and significant customer acquisitions in 2023. The addition of Jenkins to the leadership team reaffirms ClearBlade's commitment to scaling its offerings and supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is the industry-leading IoT, Edge AI and connected Digital Twins software provider. On a mission to make the world more efficient, safer and sustainable, our customers bring their IoT visions to life with our award-winning, secure, flexible, autonomous, real-time and scalable software: IoT Core, Enterprise IoT, Edge AI and Intelligent Assets. Highly tailored to the buildings, transportation and energy industries, our software connects with any device, sensor, edge, cloud, or on-premise system via any protocol. The result is a highly flexible, transformative IoT solution … deployed, operational and driving ROI within weeks. For more information, please visit https://www.clearblade.com.

