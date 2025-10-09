ClearBlue Expands Position Optimization Across North America, Giving Companies a Complete Carbon Compliance Picture

The Vantage Position Optimization (PO) platform now covers all major North American carbon markets, including California, Washington, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBlue Markets today announced the expansion of its Vantage Position Optimization (PO) platform to cover all major North American carbon markets, including California, Washington, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. Alongside this broader market reach, ClearBlue has introduced updated tables, widgets, and visualizations that make compliance positions and financial exposure clearer than ever.
For companies with facilities in multiple jurisdictions, this means — for the first time — the ability to see their entire compliance portfolio across North America in one place. Position Optimization translates complex emissions and regulatory data into a clear financial picture, showing cover ratios, inventory value, and the cost of compliance today and into the future.
"Expanding Position Optimization to the U.S. is a win for our multi-jurisdiction clients," said Dave Janisse, Vice President of Advisory at ClearBlue Markets. "By giving them a complete North American perspective, along with new visualization tools, we're helping them cut through complexity and make decisions that turn compliance into strategic advantage."
Clarity, Confidence, and Control
Integrated into the powerful ClearBlue Vantage carbon intelligence platform, Position Optimization is designed to answer the fundamental questions companies face in carbon markets: Am I covered? What will this cost me? What are my options?
By bringing emissions data, credit holdings, and compliance rules together, the platform helps organizations:
- See their compliance position at a glance with clear cover ratios and inventory metrics.
- Translate regulatory requirements into financial exposure, both today and in future years.
- Compare compliance and decarbonization options to identify cost-effective strategies.
- Streamline internal reporting with exportable tables and dashboards for management and auditors.
With these capabilities, Position Optimization provides companies with the complete picture they need to stay ahead of evolving regulations, reduce risks, and act on opportunities in carbon markets.
About ClearBlue Markets
ClearBlue Markets is an award-winning leader in carbon market solutions. We empower companies to meet emission reduction goals through data-driven strategies powered by our carbon intelligence platform, ClearBlue Vantage. Trusted worldwide, ClearBlue helps clients take decisive action, manage risks, and unlock financial value in both compliance and voluntary carbon markets.
Media Contact
Laurie Smith, ClearBlue Markets, 1 4169940611, [email protected], https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/
SOURCE ClearBlue Markets
Share this article