ClearBlue Expands Position Optimization Across North America, Giving Companies a Complete Carbon Compliance Picture

"Expanding Position Optimization to the U.S. is a win for our multi-jurisdiction clients," said Dave Janisse, Vice President of Advisory at ClearBlue Markets. "By giving them a complete North American perspective, along with new visualization tools, we're helping them cut through complexity and make decisions that turn compliance into strategic advantage."

Clarity, Confidence, and Control

Integrated into the powerful ClearBlue Vantage carbon intelligence platform, Position Optimization is designed to answer the fundamental questions companies face in carbon markets: Am I covered? What will this cost me? What are my options?

By bringing emissions data, credit holdings, and compliance rules together, the platform helps organizations:

See their compliance position at a glance with clear cover ratios and inventory metrics.

Translate regulatory requirements into financial exposure, both today and in future years.

Compare compliance and decarbonization options to identify cost-effective strategies.

Streamline internal reporting with exportable tables and dashboards for management and auditors.

With these capabilities, Position Optimization provides companies with the complete picture they need to stay ahead of evolving regulations, reduce risks, and act on opportunities in carbon markets.

