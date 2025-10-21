ClearBlue Launches CBAM Market Insights to Help Businesses Navigate New EU Carbon Border Regulations

The new CBAM Market Insights service leverages the Data Insights within the ClearBlue Vantage carbon intelligence platform and ClearBlue's Market Intelligence services to support businesses in forecasting costs and integrating carbon-related obligations into their strategic planning. Post this

ClearBlue's CBAM Market Insights directly addresses these challenges by providing exporters and EU importers with the tools to track market trends and predict their obligations. Key features of the new offering include:

Accurate Price Forecasting: Delivers CBAM Certificate prices directly linked to EU ETS auctions, along with ClearBlue's proprietary near and long-term price forecasts to support planning and budgeting.

Comprehensive Compliance Support: Helps companies calculate future certificate needs and their associated costs. It also leverages ClearBlue's worldwide carbon Market Intelligence to provide tracking and long-term forecasts for global carbon prices paid in countries of origin, which may be used to reduce the final CBAM obligation.

Advanced Analytics and Reporting: Within the ClearBlue Vantage platform, clients can run forecasts across multiple products, create interactive visualizations, and save results for ongoing analysis. The service also provides access to market reports, datasets, news updates, and a sentiment scorecard.

"As the CBAM framework moves from its transitional reporting phase to mandatory compliance in 2026, the need for proactive strategy is critical," said Jennifer McIsaac, Chief Market Intelligence Officer, ClearBlue Markets. "The mechanism will reshape costs and trade, particularly for exporters from countries like Canada, which has its own carbon pricing system."

To provide further guidance, ClearBlue will host a webinar today at 10:00 am ET, "CBAM 2026: Compliance, Risk & Opportunity". Join leading carbon market experts for practical insights into CBAM developments, compliance strategies, and pricing forecasts. Attendees will hear about EU policy updates, implications on international trade flows, carbon pricing adoption, and supplier competition far beyond the EU's borders.

