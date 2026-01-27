ClearBlue Markets Elevates Carbon Compliance to the C-Suite with New "Executive View" for Vantage Position Optimization Platform

"For the CFO of a multi-national organization, having a global view across jurisdictions on a single dashboard is invaluable," continues Janisse. "Executive View enables optimal business decisions, such as which jurisdictions are best for capital investment from a carbon cost perspective." Post this

From Compliance Data to Boardroom Strategy

"There is a fundamental difference between carbon accounting and position optimization," said Dave Janisse, Vice President of Global Advisory at ClearBlue Markets. "Accounting looks backward to tell you what you emitted last year. Vantage Position Optimization looks forward. It tells the C-suite: 'Based on your inventory and today's market prices, here is your specific financial position, and here is the strategic move to optimize it.' It bridges the gap between the sustainability team's data and the CFO's income statement and balance sheet."

As carbon market exposure increasingly impacts financial statements and organizational strategy, the need for clear, macro-level compliance position data has moved from the environmental manager's desk to the boardroom. Addressing this shift, the new Executive View dashboard cuts through the complexity of individual facility-level and market-specific compliance management to provide a streamlined, high-level snapshot of an organization's global standing.

"For the CFO of a multi-national organization, having a global view across jurisdictions on a single dashboard is invaluable," continues Janisse. "Executive View enables optimal business decisions, such as which jurisdictions are best for capital investment from a carbon cost perspective."

A Unified Global "Source of Truth" Leading to Financial Opportunity

For multi-national corporations, data is often siloed in spreadsheets across different facility managers. The Executive View aggregates this into a "single source of truth," ensuring that diverse regulatory frameworks are normalized into one global financial picture.

Vantage PO now provides a unified compliance picture across the world's most critical carbon markets, and continues to grow. The platform's coverage now includes California and Washington Cap-and-Invest in the United States; the European Union and United Kingdom Emission Trading Systems; and comprehensive Canadian coverage across federal and provincial pricing programs.

ClearBlue Vantage Position Optimization empowers multi-national organizations to unlock significant balance sheet value. In recent deployments for large-scale industrial clients, the platform's centralized global view and optimization strategies uncovered major financial opportunities.

Empowering Decisive Action

"This update is about more than just simplifying data; it is about making real-time carbon market exposure across multiple global programs visible to management," said Nicolas Girod, Chief Technology Officer at ClearBlue Markets. "By elevating this visibility, we enable leaders to engage in true risk management and long-term planning. Whether assessing liabilities for next year or forecasting for the next decade, Vantage Position Optimization ensures that executive teams have the financial clarity required to make informed, strategic business decisions."

Market Availability

The new Executive View and enhanced financial visualizations are available now to all Vantage Position Optimization subscribers.

To see the Executive View in action, or for more information on working with ClearBlue Markets, contact Dave Janisse, [email protected], or visit: https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/po-information-request

About ClearBlue Markets

ClearBlue Markets helps companies engage with compliance and voluntary carbon markets worldwide to achieve decarbonization goals with maximum financial benefit. Through the ClearBlue Vantage Carbon Intelligence platform, ClearBlue provides market intelligence, advisory, and market access solutions that turn regulatory complexity into strategic opportunity. www.clearbluemarkets.com

Media Contact

Laurie Smith, ClearBlue Markets, 1 4169940611, [email protected], https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/

SOURCE ClearBlue Markets