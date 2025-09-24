ClearBlue Markets Expands its VCM Market Intelligence Offering with Enhanced Offset Price Discovery Tool

Companies are demanding more reliable data before committing capital to climate projects, and ClearBlue Markets is answering that call with an expanded VCM Market Intelligence offering anchored by an enhanced Offset Price Discovery (OPD) tool. Post this

"Companies want to support high-quality projects, but without price clarity it's difficult to make confident purchasing decisions," said Michael Berends, CEO and Co-founder at ClearBlue Markets. "We've expanded the power and capability of our existing VCM Market Intelligence service by bundling in our updated Offset Price Discovery tool. In doing so, we are helping accelerate the VCM's recovery and growth."

Deeper Analytics and Expanded Data Coverage

The enhanced Market Intelligence service now combines ClearBlue's expanded data coverage with deeper analytics, making it easier to connect prices to the realities of supply, demand, and credit integrity. Clients can track retirements at the entity level—whether multinational corporations or smaller firms meeting local tax obligations—and see which project types are gaining traction. Credits eligible for select compliance programs are tagged, helping companies anticipate where voluntary action could intersect with regulatory requirements.

New Global Indices and Forecasting Models

To support benchmarking and forward planning, ClearBlue has introduced new global indices for major project types such as ARR, IFM, REDD+, Cookstoves, Landfill Gas, and Renewables, along with updated forecasting models. Registry data is standardized and mapped to these indices, giving clients a clearer line of sight from individual projects to broader price trends. Article 6 Authorized and CORSIA-eligible credits are also flagged, ensuring clients can assess opportunities across both voluntary and compliance pathways.

Redesigned Offset Price Discovery Tool

At the center of the expansion is the Offset Price Discovery tool, which has been redesigned to provide a more nuanced and reliable view of pricing. It now operates with two models: a fundamental model to capture long-term drivers, and a transitional model to test whether short-term swings reflect real market shifts or temporary noise. Historical price data is reinforced with machine learning to fill in gaps, improving accuracy and confidence in the outputs.

For users, this translates into much greater granularity. Prices can be analyzed at the project ID and vintage level, moving well beyond broad attributes. Bid, trade, and ask curves are displayed together—each serving as a different market signal—while forward scenarios now extend out to 2035 under high, base, and low assumptions.

Driving Transparency and Climate Investment

Taken together, these improvements are designed to help investors, traders, developers, and corporates manage risk and negotiate fairly, while ensuring that more capital flows to the kinds of projects that deliver measurable climate and community benefits.

"Transparency is the foundation of a credible carbon market," added Berends. "By expanding our VCM Market Intelligence offering, ClearBlue is helping clients gain an advantage with strategic market decisions, ultimately leading to a better, more effective VCM."

Webinar: The 2025 VCM Reset: Price Transparency, Credit Integrity, Buyer Confidence

ClearBlue Markets invites members of the media to attend a public webinar discussing the current and future state of the VCM on 30 September, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Details and registration here: https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/the-2025-vcm-reset

About ClearBlue Markets

At ClearBlue Markets, we are committed to making carbon markets work for you. As an award-winning leader in both compliance and voluntary carbon markets, we empower companies to meet their emission reduction goals through strategic, data-driven solutions powered by our AI-enabled carbon intelligence platform, ClearBlue Vantage. Our dynamic, customizable services span market intelligence, advisory, project development, and market access, all backed by ClearBlue Vantage's robust insights and comprehensive market view. Trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide, ClearBlue helps clients take decisive action, manage risks, and unlock financial value through effective carbon market strategies. Visit: https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/

Media Contact

Laurie Smith, ClearBlue Markets, 1 4169940611, [email protected], https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/

SOURCE ClearBlue Markets