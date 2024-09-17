ClearBlue Markets Launches EV Credits Aggregator Solution

"ClearBlue's EV Aggregator enables smaller EV charger owners to participate in the CFR program more easily and affordably," said Michael Berends, CEO of ClearBlue Markets. "This accelerates Canada's transition to zero-emission vehicles." Post this

The CFR requires participants to undergo verification by accredited third parties, a process that can be prohibitively expensive. This financial barrier discourages many from pursuing EV project credits despite the critical role EVs play in helping Canada achieve its climate goals.

"ClearBlue's EV Aggregator enables smaller EV charger owners to participate in the CFR program more easily and affordably," said Michael Berends, CEO of ClearBlue Markets. "This accelerates Canada's transition to zero-emission vehicles."

How ClearBlue's EV Aggregator Works

The ClearBlue EV Aggregator pools data from EV chargers into a single account, reducing participation costs and increasing credit marketability. It also minimizes the financial burden of third-party verification, enhancing profitability. ClearBlue's team of experts manage the complexities of CFR regulations and the credit generation process on behalf of clients.

The EV Aggregator streamlines the entire CFR process—from registration to monitoring, reporting, verification, and credit transactions—via an automated, user-friendly platform. Clients can access a personalized dashboard that provides real-time project data, credit tracking, and financial insights. The EV Aggregator is available through the ClearBlue Vantage carbon intelligence platform, offering seamless access to powerful tools for tracking and optimizing carbon credits.

Why This Matters: Supporting EV Adoption

Canada has set ambitious targets for zero-emission vehicle sales, aiming for 100% of new light-duty vehicles by 2035, with interim goals of 20% by 2026 and 60% by 2030. To meet these targets, widespread EV adoption is critical, and CFR credits offer a vital incentive for EV infrastructure development.

"Our EV Aggregator simplifies and automates the crediting process," Berends added. "It provides clients with a turnkey platform that consolidates project data, removes barriers to market access, and offers CFR credit price insights with up-to-date market data market data."

Who Can Benefit and How to Get Started:

The ClearBlue EV Aggregator is designed to assist small compliance category 3 (CC3) credit creators, including EV charging site hosts and network operators, as well as larger entities with EV fleets or charging infrastructure. Clients range from municipalities to industrial players, and anyone with EV infrastructure may be eligible to generate valuable credits.

In addition to facilitating credit creation under the CFR, the EV Aggregator also supports other low-carbon fuel standard programs, including those in British Columbia, California, Oregon, Washington, and the European Union, and will expand to additional jurisdictions over time.

To explore the revenue potential of your EV infrastructure, contact ClearBlue Markets for a consultation. https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/contact-us

Key Features of the ClearBlue EV Aggregator Solution:

Onboarding & CFR Compliance

Eligibility Assessment: Quickly determine eligibility for CFR credits.

Agreement Execution: Seamlessly execute agreements with ClearBlue Markets.

Facility Integration: Easily add charging site information to your dashboard.

Monitoring & Reporting

Site Mapping: See your charging sites by location.

API Integration: Automatically integrate with charging management or metering systems to track energy consumption in compliance with CFR and provincial regulations.

Credit Generation & Financial Tracking

Credit Dashboard: Track credits generated by each of your facilities.

Financial Overview: View proceeds from credit sales, with a breakdown of revenue shares for each participant.

About ClearBlue Markets

ClearBlue Markets is an award-winning carbon intelligence and advisory firm specializing in compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Our AI-backed carbon intelligence platform, ClearBlue Vantage, empowers clients to effectively utilize carbon markets to achieve emission reduction goals. We offer a dynamic and customizable range of services, including market intelligence, advisory, offset development, and market access support. Trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide, ClearBlue guides clients to achieve emission reduction goals while optimizing financial outcomes. https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/

